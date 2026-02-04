Caitlin Clark Has Smirking Reaction to Payton Pritchard Buzzer-Beater After Comparison

Reggie Miller compared Caitlin Clark to Payton Pritchard on Sunday during NBC's broadcast of the Lakers-Knicks game. It was a comparison that drew reaction from everyone except Clark who tried to put on her best poker face on live television.

Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham called it "probably not the best comparison for the generational player that Cailtin is," and most people agreed. Clark took the comment in stride and moved on like a professional, but on Tuesday night she took to X to nod at the moment after Pritchard hit a buzzer-beater against he Mavericks.

Three smirking face emojis. What more needs to be said?

Pritchard finished with 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds off the bench in Boston's 110-100 win over Dallas. He only shot 2-for-8 on three-pointers in the game which is basically how well Clark shot last season after she got injured.

Clark shot 40% from deep over the first five games last season, but then shot just 14% over her last seven games before she was quietly shut down for the season. Given a full, healthy third year in the WNBA, she should be able to shoot as well as Pritchard this season.

She just needs the WNBA to figure out the CBA so there actually is a season.

