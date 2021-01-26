Former Ute Star Delon Wright Posts Career Night For Detroit Pistons

The former Utah basketball star had a career night when he finished with a career-high 28 points, adding in nine assists and seven rebounds in Detroit's 119-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night

After suiting up for his fourth team in the past two seasons. former Utah star Delon Wright may have finally found a home with the Detroit Pistons.

Wright had himself a special game on Monday night when he scored a career-high 28 points, adding in nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in Detroit's 119-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“It's my nature to pass first but everybody's been telling me my whole career to go and score first,” Wright said postgame.

Wright got the start at point guard after playing much of the season in a complimentary No. 2 guard role alongside rookie Killian Hayes and backup Derrick Rose. In 36 minutes of action, he shot 8-of-12 from the field, 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

After being acquired in three-team trade this past summer, Wright is now starting to make his presence felt with the Pistons. He is averaging 8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, knocking down 40% from the floor and a very solid 35% from three-point territory.

Of Detroit's 17 games this season, Wright has started in 12 of them with the last 10 all coming consecutively. His scoring is also picking up after posting double-figures in six games.

Jan 22, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright (55) goes up for a shot during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Wright was taken No. 20 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors where he spent the next 3.5 seasons with the team. He was then traded to Memphis in a four-player trade that netted the Raptors Marc Gasol — Toronto went on to win the NBA title later that season.

But Wright really began to showcase his all-around game with the Grizzlies, posting three triple-doubles over a six-day period. In 26 games with Memphis that season, Wright averaged career-highs of 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 30.4 minutes.

He was then traded to Dallas for two second round picks prior to the start of 2019-20 season, before being traded to Detroit this past offseason.

Dec 11, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright (55) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Wright starred in his two seasons at Utah, being the first player in program history to be named all-Pac-12 first-team in back-to-back seasons. He was also named to the conference's all-defensive team for those two seasons.

He averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the 2014-15 season. Although his numbers dropped ever so slightly across the board, Wright was more efficient after posting better shooting percentages. He was named the winner of 2015 Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the nation's top point guard.

