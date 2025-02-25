Four candidates who could be the next head coach for Utah men's basketball
Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan’s decision to move on from head coach Craig Smith underscores the university’s commitment to returning its men’s basketball program to national prominence.
While Smith’s tenure was marked by dedication and effort, Harlan emphasized that Utah must be a consistent contender in the NCAA Tournament, a standard that has been difficult to maintain in recent years. With the Utes preparing to enter the highly competitive Big 12 Conference tournament, this coaching change signals a shift in priorities and expectations.
Utah turns its attention to finding the right leader to elevate the program. Several intriguing candidates have emerged as potential replacements for Smith. Each brings a unique background and coaching philosophy that could help the Utes navigate the challenges of competing in one of college basketball’s toughest conferences.
Alex Jensen
A former Utah standout, Jensen has built an impressive coaching resume over the past decade. Currently an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks, Jensen’s experience spans both the NBA and international basketball. He previously spent seven years as an assistant coach for the German national team and was the head coach of the Canton Charge, where he earned NBA D-League Coach of the Year honors in 2013.
Jensen also led the United States team at the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup, further demonstrating his ability to manage and develop high-level talent. A return to Utah would be a homecoming for Jensen, and his wealth of coaching experience at various levels makes him an attractive candidate for the Utes.
Jeff Hornacek
A Utah Jazz legend and former NBA head coach, Hornacek, has a deep connection to basketball in the state. Although he has stepped away from the head coaching ranks in recent years, he has remained involved as a coaching consultant for the Jazz since 2022.
Hornacek’s experience as an NBA head coach with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, along with his familiarity with Utah’s basketball culture, could make him an ideal fit. Additionally, his ability to navigate the ever-changing landscape of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals could give Utah a competitive edge in recruiting and retaining top talent. A hire of Hornacek’s stature would certainly make waves nationally and excite the fanbase.
Richard Pitino
The son of legendary coach Rick Pitino has established himself as a capable leader in college basketball. After winning Big Ten Coach of the Year honors at Minnesota, he has revitalized the New Mexico program, compiling an impressive 83–45 record over the past four seasons.
This year, his Lobos have been particularly dominant with a 22–4 mark, showcasing his ability to build and sustain a winning culture. Pitino’s experience in the college ranks, combined with his recruiting connections, could help Utah make an immediate impact in the Big 12.
Andre Miller
Few names carry as much weight in Utah basketball history as Miller. The former Utes star, who led the Utes to the 1998 NCAA Championship Game, has spent the past four years as head coach of the NBA G-League’s Grand Rapids Gold.
Miller’s deep ties to the program and experience in player development could make him a strong candidate to bring excitement back to Utah basketball. His hiring would likely energize alumni, boosters, and fans while also resonating with recruits who aspire to play at the highest level.
As Utah embarks on a new chapter in its basketball history, the decision on its next head coach will be crucial in shaping the program’s future. Whether it’s a proven college coach like Pitino, a former NBA leader like Hornacek, or a Utes legend like Miller, each candidate presents a compelling case to take the reins.
Harlan’s choice will not only impact the team’s immediate success but also determine how Utah positions itself in the increasingly competitive landscape of the Big 12.