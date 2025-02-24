What Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said after parting ways with Craig Smith
Utah athletic director Mark Harlan made it clear that the decision to part ways with head coach Craig Smith was rooted in the program’s high expectations and desire to return to national prominence.
In his statement, Harlan acknowledged Smith’s dedication and contributions over his five-year tenure but emphasized that Utah men’s basketball must consistently compete in the NCAA Tournament. The move signals a shift in priorities as the Utes prepare for a second year in the Big 12.
Harlan expressed gratitude for Smith’s efforts, highlighting the memorable victories and commitment he brought to the program. However, he also made it evident that the lack of sustained success under Smith’s leadership led to the decision for a coaching change.
"After evaluating our program under Craig's leadership, I believe a change is needed to get us to where we want to go," Harlan added. "The time is now to begin that process, and we will surround Coach Eilert, the staff and our student-athletes with support as they continue with their season.
"We have continued to invest in our men's basketball program, adding staff, increasing compensation and significantly enhancing NIL opportunities with our partners for our student-athletes. And our investments will only grow. I am confident that our national search, which has already begun, will lead us to the right coach to take our storied program back to national prominence."
While Smith showed promise in his early seasons, Utah struggled to take the next step, falling short in key moments and failing to secure a tournament bid. This inconsistency, along with underwhelming performances this season, ultimately sealed his fate.
The athletic department has been making significant investments in the program, including increased staff support, higher compensation, and enhanced NIL opportunities. Harlan reassured fans that this commitment would continue as Utah searches for the right coach to bring the program back to national relevance.
With assistant coach Josh Eilert stepping in as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, the focus now shifts to finding a long-term leader. Harlan’s comments reflect a sense of urgency, signaling that Utah is determined to elevate its standing in college basketball.
As the Utes embark on a national coaching search, the expectation remains clear that Utah basketball must return to competing at the highest level.