How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Eastern Washington college basketball game

Coming off a tough loss, Utah looks to get back on track Saturday as it hosts Eastern Washington in the final home nonconference game at Jon M. Huntsman Center of the season.

Tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (7-4) and Eagles (2-9) is set for 5 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+.

Here's what you need to know leading up to gametime.

By the Numbers

Last Saturday, Mississippi State came back from down 17 points to beat Utah, 82-74, snapping a streak of 32 consecutive wins by the Runnin' Utes when leading by 10 or more at halftime.

Runnin' Utes guard Don McHenry finished with a season-high 29 points against the Bulldogs, one shy of matching his career-best.

Utah yielded its highest field goal percentage to an opponent this season during its loss to Mississippi State, as the Bulldogs went 33-of-65 (50.8%) from the field, including 10-of-25 (40%) from 3-point range.

After scoring 22 points against the Bulldogs, Runnin' Utes guard Terrence Brown moved to No. 3 on the Big 12 scoring leaderboard with 21.6 points per game, trailing only Kansas State's P.J. Haggerty (22.7 ppg) and Texas Tech's JT Toppin (21.9 ppg).

Utah forward Keanu Dawes ranked No. 29 in Division I with 9.3 rebounds per game.

Eastern Washington, which converted a modest 35.7% of its 3-point tries going into the game, made a season-low five 3-pointers (5-of-23) in its 78-63 loss to Washington State.

Eagles guard Isaiah Moses, who finished with 15 in the game against the Cougars, was No. 2 in the Big Sky in scoring at 18.6 points per game — behind only Montana's Money Williams (19.4 pgg) — heading into Saturday's contest.

Eastern Washington head coach Dan Monson, formerly at Long Beach State and best known for helping Gonzaga ascend toward the top of the college basketball mountain, is aiming for win No. 458 of his 29-year career.

Utah was ranked No. 130 in the country on KenPom.com — fourth-lowest among power conference teams — while Eastern Washington checked in at No. 253 as of Friday.

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Brown (21.6 ppg), McHenry (18.5 ppg), Dawes (11.5 ppg)

Eastern Washington: Moses (18.6 ppg), Alton Hamilton (11.7 ppg), Kiree Huie (10.9 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Brown (3.3 apg), Dawes (3.2 apg), Seydou Traore (2 apg)

Eastern Washington: Moses (3.7 apg), Hamilton (2.2 apg), Jojo Anderson (1.4 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Dawes (9.3 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.4 rpg), Kendyl Sanders (4.1 rpg)

Eastern Washington: Straton Rogers (5.7 rpg), Hamilton (5.5 rpg), Huie (4.3 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game)

Utah: Jacob Patrick (46.5%; 4.3 attempts per game), Traore (40%; 4.5 attempts per game), McHenry (38.8%; 6.1 attempts per game)

Eastern Washington: Emmett Marquardt (42.4%; 3.3 attempts per game), Moses (41.5%; 4.8 attempts per game), Johnny Radford (33.3%; 4.6 attempts per game)

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20

Saturday, Dec. 20 Game Time: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT

4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center How to watch (TV): ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Utah 87, Eastern Washington 75

