How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Kansas State Big 12 college basketball game

Coming off its first win in nearly a month, Utah looks to build off its recent Big 12 victory over TCU as it hits the road to take on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.

Tuesday's tipoff from Bramlage Coliseum between the Runnin' Utes (9-9, 1-4 Big 12) and the Wildcats (9-9, 0-5 Big 12) is set for 7 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the game via CBS Sports Network or listen to it on ESPN 700 radio.

Here's what you need to know heading into the matchup.

By The Numbers

With 26 points in an 82-79 victory over TCU on Saturday, Utah guard Terrence Brown joined Andrew Bogut, Keith Van Horn, Nick Jacobsen and Jakob Poeltl as the only players in program history to record 12 or more 20-point games in a single season.

Utah's win over the Horned Frogs snapped a five-game losing streak — the longest such skid since the Runnin' Utes dropped five straight to end the 2022-23 campaign.

Saturday's result also marked Utah's first Big 12 win since it beat Arizona State at home in a 99-73 final from March 1 — a span of 322 days in between conference victories.

Utah entered Tuesday allowing 81 points per game (second-most in the Big 12) and a conference-worst 47.2% field goal percentage to its opponents.

The Runnin' Utes checked in at No. 121 nationally in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings and No. 116 on KenPom.com — both of which were last in the Big 12.

Kansas State's 84-83 loss to Oklahoma State on Sunday dropped the Wildcats to 0-5 in Big 12 play for the first time since the league's inception in 1996-97.

Kansas State guard PJ Haggerty led the way with 21 points against the Cowboys, reaffirming his status as the Big 12's top scorer at 22.8 points per game.

Haggerty also became the first Kansas State player to open a season with 18 consecutive games in double figures since Jacob Pullen in 2010-11.

The Wildcats went into Tuesday's contest ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 in 3-pointers made per game (10.3) and No. 4 in success rate from behind the arc (36.8%).

Kansas State was the No. 14-ranked team in the Big 12 in both the NET (No. 84) and KenPom (No. 81) heading into Tuesday.

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (21.6 ppg), Don McHenry (18.2 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.5 ppg)

Kansas State: PJ Haggerty (22.8 ppg), Abdi Bashir Jr. (13.2 ppg), David Castillo (11.3 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (3.9 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.6 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.4 apg)

Kansas State: PJ Haggerty (4.6 apg), Nate Johnson (4 apg), Abdi Bashir Jr. (2.3 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (9.1 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.6 rpg), Kendyl Sanders (3.6 rpg)

Kansas State: PJ Haggerty (5.1 rpg), Nate Johnson (4.9 rpg), Khamari McGriff (4.3 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Kendyl Sanders (41.7%; 2.7 attempts), Don McHenry (39.8%; 6.3 attempts), Seydou Traore (34.3%; 4.1 attempts)

Kansas State: Abdi Bashir Jr. (44.4%; 8.4 attempts), Nate Johnson (39.3%; 4.9 attempts), PJ Haggerty (37.3%; 3.7 attempts)

How to Watch Utah vs. Kansas State

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Tuesday, Jan. 20 Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT

6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT Where: Bramlage Coliseum | Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum | Manhattan, Kansas How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Kansas State 88, Utah 81

