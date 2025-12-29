How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Washington college basketball game
In this story:
The Utah men's basketball team wraps up nonconference play with an old Pac-12 battle against Washington.
Tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (8-4) and Huskies (8-4) from Alaska Airlines Arena is set for Monday at 9 p.m. MT. Fans can watch via Fox Sports 1.
Here's what you need to know leading up to gametime.
By the Numbers
- Utah's 101-77 victory over Eastern Washington on Dec. 20 was fueled by three 20-point performance from Don McHenry (27), Keanu Dawes (21) and Terrence Brown (20) — marking just the third time a trio of Utah players scored 20-plus points in the same game.
- The Runnin' Utes knocked down 39 field goals in their win over the Eagles, the fifth-most in program history since 1996-97.
- Brown and McHenry have combined to score 488 of Utah's 989 points, equating to 49.3% of the team's total production.
- Utah and Washington met 25 times between 2004 and 2024, with the Runnin' Utes winning 13 of those matchups.
- Washington's 86-56 victory over San Diego on Dec. 22 marked the Huskies' third 30-point of 2025-26 — their most in a season since 2015-16.
- Freshman forward Hannes Steinbach posted his seventh double-double of the season with 21 points and 14 rebounds against the Toreros.
- Steinbach's 12.1 rebounds per game leads the Big Ten.
- East Tennessee State transfer guard Quimari Peterson is second in the Big Ten with 1.83 steals per game.
- Franck Kepnang ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten with 2.25 blocks per game.
- Washington's coaching staff features three individuals with Utah ties, including Tommy Conner (played from 1986-88, 1990, and coached under Larry Krystokowiak from 2011-21); Andy Hill (coached under Krystokowiak) and DeMarlo Slocum (coached under Krystokowiak and Craig Smith).
Stat Leaders
Points
Utah: Brown (21.5 ppg), McHenry (19.2 ppg), Dawes (11.8 ppg)
Washington: Steinbach (17.9 ppg), Wesley Yates III (14.9 ppg), Desmond Claude (14 ppg)
Assists
Utah: Brown (3.9 apg), Dawes (3.1 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.6 apg) Washington: JJ Mandaquit (3.8 apg), Diallo (2.8 apg), Claude (2.4 apg)
Rebounds
Utah: Dawes (9.3 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.1 rpg), Traore (4 rpg)
Washington: Steinbach (12.1 rpg), Kepnang (6.7 rpg), Bryson Tucker (5.3 rpg)
3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game)
Utah: Jacob Patrick (46.5%; 4.3 attempts per game), McHenry (42.1%; 6.3 attempts per game), Traore (40.8%; 4.5 attempts per game)
Washington: Yates (33.8%; 6.2 attempts per game), Quimari Peterson (33.8%; 6.2 attempts per game), Tucker (33.3%; 2.5 attempts per game)
How to Watch Utah vs. Washington
- Date: Monday, Dec. 29
- Game Time: 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena
- How to watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Radio: ESPN 700
- KenPom prediction: Washington 83, Utah 72
MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS
Cole Forsman has been a contributor with On SI for the past three years, covering college athletics. He holds a degree in Journalism and Sports Management from Gonzaga University.