How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Washington college basketball game

The Utah men's basketball team wraps up nonconference play with an old Pac-12 battle against Washington.

Tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (8-4) and Huskies (8-4) from Alaska Airlines Arena is set for Monday at 9 p.m. MT. Fans can watch via Fox Sports 1.

Here's what you need to know leading up to gametime.

By the Numbers

Utah's 101-77 victory over Eastern Washington on Dec. 20 was fueled by three 20-point performance from Don McHenry (27), Keanu Dawes (21) and Terrence Brown (20) — marking just the third time a trio of Utah players scored 20-plus points in the same game.

The Runnin' Utes knocked down 39 field goals in their win over the Eagles, the fifth-most in program history since 1996-97.

Brown and McHenry have combined to score 488 of Utah's 989 points, equating to 49.3% of the team's total production.

Utah and Washington met 25 times between 2004 and 2024, with the Runnin' Utes winning 13 of those matchups.

Washington's 86-56 victory over San Diego on Dec. 22 marked the Huskies' third 30-point of 2025-26 — their most in a season since 2015-16.

Freshman forward Hannes Steinbach posted his seventh double-double of the season with 21 points and 14 rebounds against the Toreros.

Steinbach's 12.1 rebounds per game leads the Big Ten.

East Tennessee State transfer guard Quimari Peterson is second in the Big Ten with 1.83 steals per game.

Franck Kepnang ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten with 2.25 blocks per game.

Washington's coaching staff features three individuals with Utah ties, including Tommy Conner (played from 1986-88, 1990, and coached under Larry Krystokowiak from 2011-21); Andy Hill (coached under Krystokowiak) and DeMarlo Slocum (coached under Krystokowiak and Craig Smith).

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Brown (21.5 ppg), McHenry (19.2 ppg), Dawes (11.8 ppg)

Washington: Steinbach (17.9 ppg), Wesley Yates III (14.9 ppg), Desmond Claude (14 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Brown (3.9 apg), Dawes (3.1 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.6 apg) Washington: JJ Mandaquit (3.8 apg), Diallo (2.8 apg), Claude (2.4 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Dawes (9.3 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.1 rpg), Traore (4 rpg)

Washington: Steinbach (12.1 rpg), Kepnang (6.7 rpg), Bryson Tucker (5.3 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game)

Utah: Jacob Patrick (46.5%; 4.3 attempts per game), McHenry (42.1%; 6.3 attempts per game), Traore (40.8%; 4.5 attempts per game)

Washington: Yates (33.8%; 6.2 attempts per game), Quimari Peterson (33.8%; 6.2 attempts per game), Tucker (33.3%; 2.5 attempts per game)

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington

Date: Monday, Dec. 29

Monday, Dec. 29 Game Time: 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT

8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

Alaska Airlines Arena How to watch (TV): Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Washington 83, Utah 72

