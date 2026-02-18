How to watch, listen to Utah vs. West Virginia Big 12 college basketball game

Looking to snap a seven-game losing streak, Utah headed down to Morgantown, West Virginia, for a Big 12 bout against the Mountaineers.

Wednesday's tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (9-16, 1-11 Big 12) and Mountaineers (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) from Hope Coliseum has been set for 6:30 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

By The Numbers

Utah forward Keanu Dawes finished Sunday's 69-65 loss at Cincinnati with 16 points and 14 rebounds, marking his eighth double-double of the season and third since being held scoreless at Kansas State on Jan. 20.

In the ensuing the five games that followed Utah's loss to the Wildcats, Dawes averaged 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 56.5% from the field, including 39.1% from 3 on 3.8 attempts per contest.

Sunday marked just the second time this season that the Runnin' Utes lost a game in which they outrebounded their opponent and made nine or more 3-pointers (the only other such instance being their 71-63 loss to Arizona State on Feb. 4).

Utah, which shot 13-of-34 (38.2%) from inside the arc against Cincinnati, entered Wednesday's contest with the worst 2-point field goal percentage offense (48.3%) in the Big 12.

The Runnin' Utes went into Wednesday's matchup looking to snap their 15-game road losing streak.

West Virginia was coming off a 14-point rally in a win over UCF on Saturday, marking the program's second-biggest comeback in a Big 12 road game since joining the conference in 2012.

Mountaineers guard Honor Huff knocked down three shots from behind the arc in the victory over the Knights and entered Wednesday needing to make five more to crack the top 50 on the NCAA's all-time career 3-point field goal list.

Huff went into Wednesday ranked No. 5 in the Big 12 for 3-pointers made per game with 3.4, though West Virginia was No. 11 among conference teams with 7.9 makes from downtown on average

The Mountaineers entered the season having lost 100% of their scoring from last season's squad, which beat the Runnin' Utes in both meetings (72-61 in Morgantown, 71-69 in Salt Lake City).

West Virginia went into Wednesday with a 10-0 record against teams ranked outside the top 100 on KenPom (Utah was No. 119 as of Tuesday).

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (20.4 ppg), Don McHenry (17.4 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.8 ppg)

West Virginia: Honor Huff (15.6 ppg), Brenen Lorient (11.3 ppg), Treysen Eaglestaff (9.9 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (3.8 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.2 apg)

West Virginia: Jasper Floyd (3 apg), Amir Jenkins (2.3 apg), Brenen Lorient (2 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (9.3 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.7 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.5 rpg)

West Virginia: Harlan Obioha (5.2 rpg), Brenen Lorient (5.1 rpg), Chance Moore (3.4 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Kendyl Sanders (41.3%; 2.5 attempts), Don McHenry (38.9%; 6.5 attempts), Terrence Brown (33%; 3.5 attempts)

West Virginia: Honor Huff (35.9%; 9.4 attempts per game), Treysen Eaglestaff (34.6%; 5.1 attempts per game)

How to Watch Utah vs. Cincinnati

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Wednesday, Feb. 18 Game Time: 5:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. MT

5:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. MT Where: Hope Coliseum | Morgantown, West Virginia

Hope Coliseum | Morgantown, West Virginia How to watch (TV): Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: West Virginia 73, Utah 62

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS