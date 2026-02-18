Big 12 reveals availability report for Utah vs. West Virginia college basketball game

Utah will have its main rotation intact Wednesday when it faces West Virginia in a Big 12 matchup from Morgantown.

The Runnin' Utes (9-16, 1-11 Big 12) won't, however, have Jacob Patrick, Lucas Langarita and Babacar Faye for their road game against the Mountaineers (16-9, 7-5 Big 12).

Those three players were once again ruled out by Utah in the team's availability report, which was released by the Big 12 Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday's tilt at Hope Coliseum.

It'll be the 10th consecutive game Patrick, Langarita and Faye miss together, though Patrick and Faye have been away from action for much longer.

Langarita's one and only appearance with the Runnin' Utes since joining the program in late December saw the 6-foot-5 Spanish guard put up three points and log 5 minutes in Utah's 89-84 loss to BYU on Jan. 10.

Patrick, who last played Dec. 6 against Cal Baptist, was ruled out once again due to injury. The 6-foot-6 guard was Utah's best shooter early on in the season, as he knocked down 46.5% of his attempts from behind the arc while averaging 7.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10 games before missing the next 15 due to injury.

Faye hasn't suited up for the Runnin' Utes after being ruled out for the season due to a leg injury in September. It's unclear whether the fifth-year forward will receive a medical redshirt from the NCAA for the 2026-27 season.

On the other side, West Virginia was expected to be at full strength after leaving its Tuesday availability report blank. The Mountaineers have been healthy for most of the season, in fact, with freshman center Abraham Oyeadier being the only player to be listed on any of the team's previous five availability reports.

Utah, coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Cincinnati , looked to get back in the win column for the first time in over a month as it traveled down to Morgantown to battle a West Virginia team striving to keep its fleeting NCAA Tournament at-large aspirations alive. Ranked No. 54 in the NET with a 4-6 record in Quad 1 games, the Mountaineers were among the "next four out" teams in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology projections on ESPN, with a NET ranking of

Wednesday's tipoff from Hope Coliseum is set for 6:30 p.m. MT. Fans can watch via Fox Sports 1 or tune in through ESPN 700 radio.

Here's a full look at the availability report for Wednesday's game.

Utah Availability Report

Out

F Babacar Faye

G Jacob Patrick

G Lucas Langarita

West Virginia Availability Report

None to report

