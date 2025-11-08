How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Weber State college basketball game

All Utes

Runnin' Utes are back in the Jon M. Huntsman Center for a bout with the Wildcats

The Utah Utes bench reacts to a shot against the San Jose State Spartans during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Coming off Alex Jensen’s first win as head coach, the Utah men’s basketball team will look to keep it rolling when it hosts Weber State in a nonconference tilt on Saturday.

Tip-off from the Jon M. Huntsman Center is set for 5 p.m. MT. Utah has won 17 of the last 20 head-to-head meetings inside the Huntsman Center, though the in-state schools haven’t met on the hardwood since 2019.

The last time out

The Runnin’ Utes (1-0) followed Seydou Traore’s lead in their season-opening win over San Jose State, knocking off the Spartans behind a career-high 23 points from the Iowa transfer. Eighteen of those came in the second half, helping his squad fend off a feisty Spartans team that briefly went in front with about 9 minutes left in regulation.

Utah tightened up defensively amid a 17-4 scoring run, taking a 12-point lead with about 2 minutes left before holding on for an 84-75 victory. 

Nov 3, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Kendyl Sanders (13) reacts to a shot against the San Jose State Spartans with teammates during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Jensen’s physical, up-tempo style of play began to take shape, as the Runnin’ Utes scored 20 points off 11 turnovers from the Spartans and recorded 20 fast-break points. They also went 10-of-25 from downtown and recorded 18 assists.

Don McHenry added 16 points and nine rebounds in his Utah debut, complementing a 12-point, eight-assist outing from backcourt mate Terrence Brown. Keanu Dawes, one of three holdovers from last season’s team, came just shy of his sixth career double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Scouting Weber State

The Wildcats (1-0) entered the fourth season of the Eric Duft era in 2025-26 after ending last season with a 12-22 (5-13 Big Sky) mark, resulting in ninth-place in the Big Sky standings.

Picked to come in ninth once again, Weber State returned four players from the 2024-25 squad, including 6-foot-4 guard Trevon Hennig and 6-foot-6 forward Villjami Vartiainen.

Hennig, a sophomore from North Bend, Washington, led the way in the Wildcats' season-opening win with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists, guiding his team to a resounding 130-38 victory over West Coast Baptist, a Division II school located in Lancaster, California. The 92-point triumph set a new program and Big Sky record for margin of victory.

Dec 29, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Weber State Wildcats head coach Eric Duft. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Vartiainen was among six double-digit scorers in the season-opener, tallying 11 points, four assists and two rebounds. The junior from Finland started in 19 of his 34 appearances last season, logging 25.4 minutes and shooting 40.7% from behind the arc (5.2 attempts per game).

UNLV transfer Jace Whiting, one of eight newcomers to the 2025-26 squad, debuted with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-7 from 3, in the win over West Coast Baptist. The 6-foot-2 guard from Burley, Idaho, missed 31 games last season due to a foot injury.

How to watch Weber State vs. Utah

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
  • Game Time: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • How to watch (TV): ESPN+
  • Radio: ESPN 700
  • KenPom's final score prediction: Utah 85, Weber State 66

