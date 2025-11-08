How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Weber State college basketball game
Coming off Alex Jensen’s first win as head coach, the Utah men’s basketball team will look to keep it rolling when it hosts Weber State in a nonconference tilt on Saturday.
Tip-off from the Jon M. Huntsman Center is set for 5 p.m. MT. Utah has won 17 of the last 20 head-to-head meetings inside the Huntsman Center, though the in-state schools haven’t met on the hardwood since 2019.
The last time out
The Runnin’ Utes (1-0) followed Seydou Traore’s lead in their season-opening win over San Jose State, knocking off the Spartans behind a career-high 23 points from the Iowa transfer. Eighteen of those came in the second half, helping his squad fend off a feisty Spartans team that briefly went in front with about 9 minutes left in regulation.
Utah tightened up defensively amid a 17-4 scoring run, taking a 12-point lead with about 2 minutes left before holding on for an 84-75 victory.
Jensen’s physical, up-tempo style of play began to take shape, as the Runnin’ Utes scored 20 points off 11 turnovers from the Spartans and recorded 20 fast-break points. They also went 10-of-25 from downtown and recorded 18 assists.
Don McHenry added 16 points and nine rebounds in his Utah debut, complementing a 12-point, eight-assist outing from backcourt mate Terrence Brown. Keanu Dawes, one of three holdovers from last season’s team, came just shy of his sixth career double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Scouting Weber State
The Wildcats (1-0) entered the fourth season of the Eric Duft era in 2025-26 after ending last season with a 12-22 (5-13 Big Sky) mark, resulting in ninth-place in the Big Sky standings.
Picked to come in ninth once again, Weber State returned four players from the 2024-25 squad, including 6-foot-4 guard Trevon Hennig and 6-foot-6 forward Villjami Vartiainen.
Hennig, a sophomore from North Bend, Washington, led the way in the Wildcats' season-opening win with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists, guiding his team to a resounding 130-38 victory over West Coast Baptist, a Division II school located in Lancaster, California. The 92-point triumph set a new program and Big Sky record for margin of victory.
Vartiainen was among six double-digit scorers in the season-opener, tallying 11 points, four assists and two rebounds. The junior from Finland started in 19 of his 34 appearances last season, logging 25.4 minutes and shooting 40.7% from behind the arc (5.2 attempts per game).
UNLV transfer Jace Whiting, one of eight newcomers to the 2025-26 squad, debuted with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-7 from 3, in the win over West Coast Baptist. The 6-foot-2 guard from Burley, Idaho, missed 31 games last season due to a foot injury.
How to watch Weber State vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Game Time: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Radio: ESPN 700
- KenPom's final score prediction: Utah 85, Weber State 66