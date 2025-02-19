Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow are engaged: Check out stunning 8.5-carat ring
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are engaged, marking a joyous milestone in their relationship. The couple shared their engagement news via Instagram on Tuesday, with Harlow showing off her sparkling ring as they embraced.
Harlow, 30, gained fame on America’s Next Top Model in 2014 and has since become a fixture in the fashion world, walking prestigious runways and gracing magazine covers. Beyond modeling, she founded Cay Skin, a sunscreen brand designed for diverse skin tones. Harlow, who has vitiligo, has been a vocal advocate for embracing beauty in all forms, becoming the first model with the condition to walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.
Kuzma, 29, was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that sent Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Washington Wizards. Before that, he spent four seasons with the Lakers and played for the Wizards from 2021 to 2025. The former University of Utah standout has built a successful NBA career, and now, he’s taking a significant step in his personal life.
According to Vogue, Kuzma began planning his proposal six months ago, though the idea first came to him in 2022 during a vacation with Harlow in Turks and Caicos. During a sunset swim, Harlow described the day as the best of her life, inspiring Kuzma to choose the same location for his proposal.
On February 13, 2025, under the pretense of a Valentine’s getaway, Kuzma surprised Harlow with a private jet decorated with roses, balloons, chocolates, and Champagne. As they sat together, he read a heartfelt poem, ending with the words, “Will you be my wife?” Harlow said yes before Kuzma could even reveal the stunning 8.5-carat oval-cut engagement ring he had spent three months designing.
The couple celebrated with a romantic beachside dinner and fireworks, marking the beginning of their next chapter. “We’re over the moon,” Harlow said.