Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named Cover Athlete for NBA 2K26
After winning his first NBA title, the league MVP has earned the honor of being the cover athlete for the NBA's premier video game.
In this story:
Oklahoma City Thunder star and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the cover athlete for the upcoming NBA 2K26 video game, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Gilgeous-Alexander has earned the honor after winning league MVP and his first career championship last month with the Thunder. Fresh off the NBA title, Gilgeous-Alexander inked a four-year, $285 million supermax contract extension that is the richest annual salary for a player in league history.
Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game on 51.9% shooting from the floor overall and 37.5% shooting from three. In addition to landing his first NBA MVP, he was also named First-Team All-NBA for the third consecutive season.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published