Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Begin Discussions Regarding Star's Future With Franchise

The star's future in Milwaukee is at a crossroads.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has begun discussions with the franchise regarding his future.
The Bucks and two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo have begun discussions regarding the star's future with the franchise, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Discussions include whether or not Antetokounmpo's best fit is staying with the only franchise he's ever played for or whether the team should explore moving on from its star player.

Charania said on Wednesday afternoon's edition of NBA Today that Antetokounmpo is "frustrated over the recent losing" and that a source relayed that this is the "writing on the wall" with what will happen between the soon-to-be 31-year-old and the franchise.

In 13 seasons with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo has won two league MVPs and the 2021 NBA title while averaging 24.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 55.2% shooting from the floor. In 16 games this season, he's averaged 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Despite Antetokounmpo's strong stretch of play, the Bucks are just 9-13 on the season and have lost eight of their last 10 games.

