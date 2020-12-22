Kyle Kuzma Inks Big-Time Extension With Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma is going to run it back with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Kuzma and the Lakers will be able to chance championships together for the next three years after both sides agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $40 million.

“It’s good being in a situation to have my family set for life,” Kuzma said. “And to be from Flint, Michigan, where it’s really an impoverished place, now I can do a little more good back home as well, so it feels good.”

Dec 11, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) takes the ball down court in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The deal is structured perfectly for a player such as Kuzma, who showed early signs of being a star in the league before the addition of more 'seasoned' players began to slow his development.

His extension will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2022-23 season, but he will have a player option ahead of 2023-24 season. The player option comes when Kuzma is 28 years old and should be entering his prime, so if he out-plays his current contract, he should be able to negotiate a new deal.

Although getting the new deal and money is incredible for him, his family and his community back home, Kuzma said it wasn't a major priority of his entering the offseason. He's been focused on resting his body after the combination of the elongated season and shortened offseason to be ready to do for Los Angeles' season opener on Tuesday, Dec. 22 against the L.A. Clippers.

But everything changed for him when current teammates (and two of the best players in the league) LeBron James and Anthony Davis signed extensions keeping them with the team for at least three more seasons.

“Yeah, I got a great situation having a two (years) plus one (year) player option,” Kuzma said. “Just being able to align myself with those guys and also to continue to learn and develop as a player -- to be in an opportunity for a championship window and continue to win championships until my deal is up and I’m in my prime, so its’ a win-win.”

Thus far in preseason Kuzma is showing signs of taking that next step forward and being the prominent third-scorer for the Lakers behind James and Davis, averaging 17.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. Although he's admitted he's not positive what his role will be this upcoming season, head coach Frank Vogel has an idea.

Sep 30, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with forward Kyle Kuzma (0) during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in game one of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“I spoke to him about that, and he’s referring to the fact that he’s not sure if he’s starting or coming off the bench,” Vogel said. “We’ll see that play out tomorrow (Tuesday) night. I hadn’t told our team what we’re planning to do with our rotation yet. And we will probably have some fluidity with how we use the many weapons at our arsenal this year.

“The one thing with Kuz is to bring energy on both ends of the floor. He knows what we’re asking him to do with regards to offensively, be more aggressive in catch-and-shoot situations. Playing through him some, but also complementing LeBron and AD. And continuing to grow on the defensive end, that much is clear to him. Where’s he going to fall in terms of starter or off the bench is still to be determined and likely will be fluid throughout the year.”

Whether he's a starter or coming off the bench, nothing of the sort changes Kuzma's mindset. He might not be able to force every shot of his to go into the hoop, but he knows which few things he can control.

“I just know for us to be successful I have to play hard and bring energy, that’s the most important thing,” Kuzma said, when asked what his role will be this upcoming season. “I just got up a lot of threes during the short offseason. I’m just trying to figure out my role, and one thing I can add that Frank said in my exit meeting was being able to shoot off the move.

“For me, I’m just trying to make shots. Any time I’ve got an open look, I’m shooting confidently.”

Kuzma was relegated to mostly coming off the bench last season, averaging 12.8 points a contest in about 25 minutes a game. But for his career, Kuzma is averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.0 minutes per game, shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.1% from three-point territory.

Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kuzma attended the University of Utah on a basketball scholarship, where he graduated with a degree in sociology.

After playing in a backup role as a redshirt freshman, he burst onto the scene as a sophomore when he averaged 10.8 points per game. The following season was his best as he averaged 16.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, earning all-Pac-12 first-team honors and declaring for the NBA draft.

He was chosen by the Lakers in the first round with the No. 27 overall pick, in 2017 and was expected to be a key part of LA's rebuild into one of the top teams in the league.

Kuzma averaged 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds as a rookie, garnering all-Rookie first-team honors. During his second season (2018-19), he upped his scoring total to 18.7 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. But with the addition of James and Davis during this past season, Kuzma's numbers were down but he was still seen as a vital cog for a Lakers team that won the NBA title.

And now according to both James and Davis, even more is expected of Kuzma moving forward if the Lakers are going to repeat.

We want him to come in and be aggressive. He’s making the right plays, reading the defenses a lot better, even from last year,' Davis said of Kuzma. "There’s some plays in his game where he’s made a great pass. He’s going to continue to learn the game and figure out his role with our team. He developed his shot tremendously from last year to this year, just in the summertime grinding. He’s been playing well this preseason, and he’s only going to continue to get better. It’s going to be a big year for him. He’s going to play a bigger role for us this year.”

