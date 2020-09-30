SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Kyle Kuzma is ready for the bright lights of the NBA Finals

Ryan Kostecka

When Kyle Kuzma was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 out of Utah, it came with the expectation that he was to be a part of the rebuild of the most famous franchise in NBA history.

That rebuild changed when LeBron James joined the team prior to the 2018 season — and the expectations of a title grew dramatically when they were joined by Anthony Davis, the premier big man in the NBA ahead of the 2019 season.

Now the Lakers, and Kuzma, are four wins in seven games away from bringing home that elusive NBA title back to the Lakers organization.

“It means a lot,” Kuzma said. “This is the greatest franchise of them all. Especially when you talk about basketball ... so many Finals appearances. To be part of that, it’s history and it’s crazy. Obviously, the Lakers haven’t been to the Finals in a decade and I’m just happy that I’m here.”

USATSI_14976900_168386753_lowres

The Lakers have cruised through the Western Conference, defeating Portland, Houston and Denver in five games each. And Kuzma is a big part of that success, averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 rebounds off the bench. His ability to be a secondary scorer with either James or Davis on the bench has allowed the Lakers second team to pull away from their opponents.

“The journey that I’ve taken to get to this point has been pretty crazy, and it’s just a surreal feeling to say that I’m in the NBA Finals with the opportunity to win the NBA championship,” Kuzma said. “So, man, just incredibly thankful. Obviously, when you come to the league you want to win, have success, and sometimes it never comes. You see so many guys that have never even been to the conference finals. So putting that in perspective, having an opportunity to be in the NBA Finals in my third year, it’s an honor.”

Now the Lakers will be facing the Miami Heat, the only team that might've had a better playoffs than them. The Heat are led by Jimmy Butler as the star, Bam Adebayo as the rising star and a horde of role players such as Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, three players who are capable if winning games by themselves.

If Los Angeles is to win the title, Kuzma is expected to be a big part of the reason why, and it's not just because of his scoring. His extra effort on defense has been noticed and that hustle, albeit sometimes harming to the team, shows how much Kuzma wants this ring.

The Lakers and Heat begin the NBA Finals on Wednesday, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 4 AP Poll: One Pac-12 team in the rankings while the SEC dominates

In the first official AP Poll that can feature every team from the Power 5 conferences, only one Pac-12 team (Oregon) is represented — while three others (USC, Utah and Washington) are receiving votes

Ryan Kostecka

2021 recruit Darrien Stewart announces commitment to Utah

For the second consecutive day, Utah picked up a commit on the defensive side of the ball when three-star safety Darrien Stewart announced his commitment to the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Does extended dead period help or hurt Utah in recruiting?

The NCAA Board of Governors extended the recruiting dead period all the way until Jan. 1, making it more difficult for football programs around the nation — but is Utah one of those programs?

Ryan Kostecka

Utah adds commitment from versatile 2021 prospect Velltray Jefferson

Saturday was a big one for the Utes as the program went into California and secured the commitment of 3-star athlete Velltray Jefferson, a physical specimen who could see the field early

Ryan Kostecka

Could Utah begin the college basketball season in South Dakota?

There are many factors still at play but if it all goes according to multiple reports, the Utah men's basketball team could begin the 2021 season at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Ryan Kostecka

Why a bubble in Salt Lake City makes A LOT of sense...

Due to the success of the professional sports bubbles in Orlando, Florida, a lot of chatter has been made about a college football bubble — and Salt Lake City could be the perfect destination

Ryan Kostecka

Jaylon Johnson ready for his biggest test as a rookie

After two very impressive weeks to begin his NFL career, former Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson will now get his biggest test to date when he faces off with Atlanta's high-powered offense

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Julian Blackmon prepared to take on bigger role with the Colts

After an incredibly strong NFL debut this past Sunday, former Utah safety Julian Blackmon is now preparing for an expanded role following the season-ending injury to starter Malik Hooker

Ryan Kostecka

Julian Blackmon stars in his NFL debut, helping Indianapolis to a win

When the Indianapolis Colts selected Julian Blackmon in the third round of the NFL draft this past spring, it was expected he wouldn't play until October. But injuries forced him into action and he shined bright

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 3

Following a Week 2 in the NFL that saw multiple season-ending injuries, including to former Ute Marquise Blair, other former Utes are expected to take on bigger roles

Ryan Kostecka