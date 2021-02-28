MBB: Utah vs. No. 19 USC Live Thread: Utes Trail 22-20 Late 1H

Seeking to break its four-game losing streak, Utah will have to do it against the best team in the conference when it hosts No. 19 USC at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

The road just keeps getting tougher for Utah.

Two days after suffering its fourth consecutive loss in a 76-61 defeat to first-place UCLA, the Utes will now face off with whom many believe is the best team on the west coast not named Gonzaga.

Seeking to break its season-long losing streak, Utah will have to do it against the best team in the conference when it hosts No. 19 USC at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in front of a national audience. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT and will be televised on ESPN2.

The bad news for the Utes are that they don't exactly come into the game on a hot streak.

They appeared to be in phenomenal shape when the second half of the conference schedule began, getting consecutive victories over Colorado, Arizona and Cal to reach .500 in conference play.

But things then took an ugly turn as losses to Stanford, Oregon State, Oregon and UCLA now have the Utes at 6-10 in conference play.

The losses were particularly brutal as Utah found a way to lose each game in tough fashion. The comeback attempt came up short against Stanford, they were outclassed by the Beavers, a questionable call doomed them against the Ducks and they had no business being on the same floor as the Bruins.

But despite the losses, there is reason to be hopeful for Utah.

For the first time in weeks, the team should be at full strength with the expected return of starting forward Mikael Jantunen. He missed the past three games after heading overseas to play for his native Finland in the 2022 EuroBasket qualifiers. After starting and recording 11 points and six rebounds in Finland's victory, he returned to Salt Lake City a week ago and should be good to go tonight.

The Utes already got back starting point guard Rylan Jones against the Bruins. Although he didn't score, Jones finished with seven assists in 17 minutes of action.

Utah is also hoping for a better performance from Timmy Allen and Alfonso Plummer. The duo, who entered Thursday's game averaging 30 points per game, were held in check as Allen finished with 8 points (4-of-13 shooting) while Plummer was pressured all night into finishing with seven points (3-of-9 shooting).

One person who's been on a tear lately has been center Branden Carlson, who finished with a team-high 17 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the floor (1-of-3 from beyond the arc), adding in six rebounds and four blocks. He's scored in double figures in six straight games and nine of his past 11.

PREGAME

*After winning three straight, Utah is currently on a four-game losing streak

*Timmy Allen leads Utah with 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game on the season

*Branden Carlson has been as equally impressive for the Utes over his past 11 games, really coming into his own on both ends of the court. He's averaging 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over that span, but has scored in double figures in six straight games and nine of his past 11

*Alfonso Plummer is the only other Ute averaging double figures on the season, posting 12.7 points per game. He's been inconsistent the past four games, scoring 17 and 14 points in games against Oregon and Stanford while being held to four, nine and seven points against the Beavers, Golden Bears and Bruins

*Utah could get back starting forward Mikael Jantunen, who has been in quarantine after suiting up for his native Finland last Saturday

*Allen and Plummer, who entered Thursday's game averaging 30 points per game, were held in check as they combined for 15 points on 7-of-22 shooting from the floor

*USC is led by Pac-12 Player of the Year front runner Evan Mobley, a freshman who's in the running for the top overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. He's averaging 16.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

*Tahj Eaddy is second on the team — and the only other Trojan averaging double figures — with 14.2 points per game by knocking down 39.2% from three-point territory

*Isaiah Mobley — Evan's older brother — is averaging 9.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, combining to make a dominant duo down low with Evan

*It appears Utah will be fully healthy tonight as Jantunen is going through pregame warmups...

*Starters for tonight...

*Jantunen is back and starting while Jones will come off the bench for the second straight game

FIRST HALF

*Utah showing a lot of fight early as a Larsson alley-oop from Allen and two free throws by Carlson has the Utes out front early

Utah 6 - USC 8

15:01 left 1H

Both teams sloppy in the opening five minutes with three turnovers apiece. USC's athleticism on the glass already looking like a problem...

*Allen looks very disengaged again, second game in a row he appears to not want to be on the court. Gave up a three-pointer and failed to box out the shooter, who got his own rebound for an easy outback dunk

*Utes decimated on the glass early, trailing 8-3 as USC just wants the ball more...

*Carlson just picked up his second foul with 13 minutes left in the opening half — really bad sign considering what USC is doing on the glass

Utah 8 - USC 16

1H | 11:51

USC the superior team physically as they've scored all 16 points in the paint and have a 9-3 rebounding advantage

*Hello Ian Martinez… He throws down a massive dunk in transition and the Utes are showing signs if life midway through the first half

*Still an ugly game thus far as Utah has 6 turnovers and USC with 5 and we are barely past the 10-minute mark of the opening half

*Utah on a 7-0 run after forcing three USC turnovers during that span

Utah 20 - USC 22

1H | 7:31

Plummer with a game-high 8 points as the Utes are on a 10-2 run to get back into the game. Martinez and Jantunen working hard on the glass despite the height disadvantages

