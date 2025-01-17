No. 23 Utah vs. No. 10 TCU Women's Basketball: How to Watch, Game Time, and TV
The Utah Utes women’s basketball team continues their inaugural Big 12 season with a road game against the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs on January 17, tipping off at 5:30 p.m. MT. Currently ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 Poll, Utah (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) looks to bounce back after a 70-61 loss to Baylor on January 14.
Against Baylor, the Utes rallied in the third quarter to erase a nine-point deficit but faltered in the fourth. Gianna Kneepkens and Matyson Wilke led the team with 17 points each, while Reese Ross and Mayé Toure added seven rebounds apiece. Despite the loss, the team demonstrated resilience, a trait they’ll need to upset the red-hot Horned Frogs.
No. 23 Utah (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) vs. No. 10 TCU (18-1, 6-0 Big 12)
Friday, Jan. 17
Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Fort Worth, Texas at Schollmaier Arena
TV: ESPN +
The Utes are anchored by former All-American Gianna Kneepkens, who has returned to form after an injury-shortened 2023-24 season. Kneepkens is averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 48.6% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range. Her free-throw accuracy (93.9%) ranks ninth nationally. She has hit three or more three-pointers in eight games this season, all Utah victories. Additionally, she recently became the seventh player in program history to reach 200 career three-pointers.
Other key contributors include Matyson Wilke, Jenna Johnson, Kennady McQueen, and Ines Vieira. Vieira is a standout distributor, ranking sixth in the Big 12 with 5.5 assists per game. Newcomers Mayé Touré and Chyra Evans have also made significant impacts, with Touré recently recording her first double-double against Baylor.
Under first-year head coach Gavin Petersen, the Utes have achieved several milestones. Petersen, in his 10th year with the program, earned a signature victory early, defeating then-No. 3 Notre Dame 78-67. This marked Utah’s highest-ranked road win in program history. Utah’s offense ranks among the top 30 nationally in seven major categories, including three-pointers made per game (9.8, No. 8) and field goal percentage (46.8%, No. 24).
The Horned Frogs are on a nine-game winning streak, led by Sedona Prince (18.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG) and Hailey Van Lith (18.3 PPG). TCU boasts a 39-13 record under second-year head coach Mark Campbell. Historically, Utah has a 10-9 edge in the series but has struggled in Fort Worth, holding a 2-6 record there.
Facing a top-10 opponent on the road is a daunting challenge, but Utah’s balanced attack, led by Kneepkens and its perimeter shooting prowess, could make the difference. A win over TCU would cement Utah as a serious contender in the Big 12.