No. 25 Baylor routs Utah 81-56 in Big 12 opener
Baylor opened their Big 12 season in dominant fashion, routing Utah 81-56 in Waco, Texas. VJ Edgecombe led the 25th-ranked Bears with 19 points, while Norchad Omier, Jeremy Roach, and Robert Wright III each added 15. The victory marked Baylor’s fourth consecutive win, pushing their record to 9-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
Baylor’s defense stifled Utah, holding the Utes to just 31.8 percent shooting and limiting them to 17 first-half points, their lowest of the season. The Bears set the tone early with an 11-0 run in the first five minutes, spearheaded by Roach’s two layups and Jayden Nunn’s opening three-pointer. Utah, making their Big 12 debut, struggled offensively, with Hunter Erickson leading the team with 13 points off the bench and Mason Madsen contributing 10.
Despite a brief rally from Utah, which narrowed the gap to 15-12, Baylor quickly reasserted control. A 7-0 run reestablished momentum, and Roach’s pair of late first-half threes helped extend the lead to 20 by halftime. The Bears carried that dominance into the second half, opening with another 7-0 burst to stretch the lead to 44-17.
Omier’s presence was particularly impactful, as the Miami transfer recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds. His performance added to his impressive career total of 75 double-doubles, the most among active NCAA players. Roach, a Duke transfer, and Wright, a freshman, provided crucial scoring support, highlighting Baylor’s balanced attack.
Utah’s offensive struggles were epitomized by Gabe Madsen, the team’s leading scorer in non-conference play. Madsen managed just three points, shooting 1-for-7 from the floor. Former Baylor player Caleb Lohner scored Utah’s first points after over five minutes of play, but the Utes failed to sustain any consistent offensive push.
Baylor’s defensive intensity, combined with Utah’s cold shooting, secured the win well before the final buzzer. The Bears now turn their attention to No. 3 Iowa State, while Utah will look to rebound at home against Texas Tech.