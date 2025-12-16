Utah's Caleb Lomu declares for 2026 NFL Draft

In an unsurprising move to many, Utah offensive tackle and All-Big 12 selection Caleb Lomu declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

Lomu, the No. 3 tackle prospect on ESPN's draft board, announced his decision to go pro in a statement posted to his Instagram account.

"I will always cherish my time at the University of Utah and the support I have received through every high and low from my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans," Lomu's statement read. "With that being said, I am beyond grateful and blessed to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft."

Lomu did not specify whether he'd play in Utah's Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Nebraska on Dec. 31, though it's rare that a player declares for the draft and plays in his team's bowl game. If Lomu has indeed logged his last snap in a Utes uniform, he goes down as one of the program's most talented offensive lineman in recent memory.

The 6-foot-6, 308 pound Arizona native and former four-star recruit earned the starting left tackle job by the start of his redshirt freshman season, after seeing the field in three games as a true freshman in 2023. Lomu started all 12 games in 2024 and allowed two sacks and six quarterback hits out of 425 total snaps in pass protection, receiving midseason freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and a spot on the All-Big 12 academic team in the process.

That standout debut season also shot Lomu's name up the draft boards heading into the 2025 campaign, though the expectations of being a potential top 32 pick weren't too heavy on his shoulders. Lomu picked up right where he left off, helping clear the way for the most potent rushing attack at the power conference level while remaining rock solid in pass protection.

Lomu, who didn't give up a single sack across 357 pass blocking opportunities, per Pro Football Focus, bookended an offensive line that spearheaded the second-best run game in the Football Bowl Subdivision, based on rush yards per game (269.8), and blocked for a team that finished No. 4 in the Big 12 in passer rating (145.6) and No. 5 in completion percentage (62.9%).

Draft analysts certainly took note of Lomu's 2025 season, including ESPN's Jordan Reid, who affirmed Lomu in a post to X Tuesday as his No. 1 pure tackle prospect in the 2026 draft pool. Meanwhile, Lomu checked in as a top-five tackle on CBS Sports (No. 2), ESPN (No. 3) and Tankathon (No. 4). He was projected to go No. 17 overall in a recent mock draft from ESPN's Field Yates.

Utah will take on Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl from Allegiant Stadium at 1:30 p.m. MT, Dec. 31.

