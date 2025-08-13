Runnin' Utes schedule visit with 4-star recruit
The Utah football team will host Arizona State in a much-anticipated clash involving last season's Big 12 champions on Oct. 11.
While the Utes strive to take care of business on the gridiron against the Sun Devils, Utah men's basketball coach Alex Jensen and his staff will try their hand at persuading a highly-touted basketball recruit to join the Runnin' Utes on the hardwood next season.
Herly Brutus, a 6-foot-7small forward in the 2026 class, is slated to take an official visit to Utah on Oct. 9, according to a report Wednesday from 247Sports' Dushawn London. It's unclear how long Brutus will be in Salt Lake City, though it's certainly plausible he could hang around campus for a Saturday night showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Brutus is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star and the No. 116 recruit nationally in the 2026 class, with offers from Houston, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State and TCU rolling in, among others. ESPN100 has him tabbed as the No. 75 recruit in the class and the No. 30 small forward in the country.
Brutus also has visits lined up with Saint Louis (Aug. 29), Florida State (Sept. 19) and Gonzaga (Oct. 3) in the coming months. He's the first 2026 recruit to lock in a visit date with the Runnin' Utes.
Brutus suits up for The Villages Charter (Florida) after transferring in from Umatilla High School last summer.
The Oct. 11 matchup on the field between Utah and Arizona State will serve as the Utes' "Hall of Fame" game, according to the program's official list of promotions that was released in June. Both programs enter the 2025 campaign with serious aspirations of winning the Big 12 and subsequently punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Sun Devils and Utes combine for six preseason all-conference players as well, making for quite the intriguing matchup to look forward to for fans and esteemed guests alike.
As for the Runnin' Utes, they'll officially usher in the Jensen era with a home game against San Jose State on Nov. 3. Fans will get an early glimpse at the 2025-26 squad when it hosts Nevada in an exhibition contest on Oct. 17, followed by another friendly at Oregon on Oct. 24.
The Runnin' Utes' full nonconference schedule was released on Aug. 11, with nine games in Salt Lake City, three in a multi-team event and one at the Delta Center to make up their 13-game slate.