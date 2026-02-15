Utah basketball adds talented Austrian forward to 2026 recruiting class

The international recruiting trails once again delivered for the Utah men's basketball program on Sunday.

Fynn Schott, a promising 19-year-old from Austria, committed to the Runnin' Utes as part of their 2026 recruiting class on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Schott was a staple on the Austria senior men's national team alongside former Utah standout Jakob Poetl last summer and gained valuable experience over the past few years while suiting up for the country's youth team during FIBA competitions.

Utah, which featured over a half-dozen countries on its 2025-26 roster, continued to pull from the European ranks while adding size and physicality to its frontcourt. With starting center James Okonkwo set to graduate, Jensen and company acquired depth at a position of need, giving the Runnin' Utes more flexibility for the 2026-27 campaign.

Schott pledged to Utah a few months after putting up 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Austria senior national team, which finished the FIBA World Cup 2027 European pre-qualifiers with a 5-3 record. The 6-foot-10 forward played 19.2 minutes per game and was efficient in his time on the floor, shooting 76.2% from the field and 71.4% from 3 (1.2 attempts per game). He also recorded 1.5 blocks per contest.

It was Schott's second tournament with the senior national team, though he hardly saw the floor in his first go-around during the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 pre-qualifiers.

Schott dominated in his most recent international competition with the youth team, as he averaged 12.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in five EuroBasket games in July.

Outside of his FIBA obligations, Schott played four professional seasons across two different leagues in Austria and Spain. His career started in 2022-23 with the Fürstenfeld Panthers (Austria) and averaged 6.2 points and 10 rebounds with the club. The next two seasons were spent with CBA Gran Canaria (Spain).

Schott last played for Hestia Menorca of the Spanish Primera FEB — regarded as the second basketball division of the Spanish basketball league system after the Liga ACB.

Schott became the fourth player to commit to Utah as part of the team's 2026 recruiting class, joining Overtime Elite product and 6-foot-2 guard Styles Clemmons; Orem High School (Utah) standout Simeon Suguturaga; and Zati Loubaki, a 6-foot-8 forward from France who last played for Trinity Valley Community College.

Utah's 2025-26 roster consisted of seven international players, including two acob Patrick (Germany) and Lucas Langarita (Spain) — with professional backgrounds.

