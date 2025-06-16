Utah basketball contacts 5-star guard from 2027 class
As recruiting restrictions on high school sophomores lifted this past weekend, the Utah men's basketball program seized an opportunity to lay some groundwork with a few star-studded prospects in the 2027 class.
Five-star combo guard Jalen Davis was among the highly-touted recruits who heard from the Runnin' Utes coaching staff after the contact period went into effect Sunday, according to a report from Recruits Zone.
A product of Bremerton High School (Washington), Davis was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from Washington state and No. 35 recruit nationally in the class of 2027.
Davis, coming off a Class 2A state championship win with the Knights, received his fifth Division-I offer earlier this spring, when Danny Sprinkle and the Huskies extended a scholarship to the in-state talent in late March. Weber State offered after the recent contact period began, bringing his total to six. Seattle, Stanford, Washington State and Montana also offered.
Davis was among Washington state's top scorers at 26.6 points per game while earning Olympic League MVP and co-defensive player of the year honors. He was named the MVP of the 2A state tournament after dropping 83 points across a three-game span, highlighted by a 34-point outburst in the title game win over Prosser High School.
Through two seasons, Davis sits just 60 points shy of Marvin Williams on Bremerton's career scoring list. Williams was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and played 15 seasons across four teams.
Davis' father Miah played collegiately at University of the Pacific. He led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in 2004 after earning Big West Conference player of the year honors. As a No. 12 seed, the Tigers upset No. 5 Providence in the first round before falling to No. 4 Kansas.