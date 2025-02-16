Utah basketball great congratulates Gabe Madsen on setting career 3-point mark
Gabe Madsen cemented his place in Utah basketball history with a clutch performance in the Runnin’ Utes’ upset victory over No. 17 Kansas. In a sold-out Jon Huntsman Arena, Madsen drilled a signature fadeaway three-pointer with under two minutes to play, sealing the 74-67 win and breaking Nick Jacobson’s long-standing school record for career three-pointers.
The shot marked his 288th career triple, a milestone that Jacobson himself acknowledged on social media, offering congratulations and celebrating Utah’s rich basketball tradition.
Madsen, who finished with a team-high 24 points, reflected on the moment, admitting that it had been an up-and-down season for him shooting-wise. But on this night, his persistence paid off in the biggest way possible.
His teammate, Jake Wahlin, was the first to celebrate with him on the court and later praised Madsen’s work ethic, calling him an example of consistency and perseverance. Wahlin also made his own mark on the game, recording his first career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Kansas head coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks had identified Madsen as a primary defensive focus, but that didn’t stop the senior guard from delivering in a big way.
Utah dominated the game in key areas, out-rebounding Kansas 16-6 on the offensive glass and capitalizing on turnovers, forcing 12 from the Jayhawks while committing just seven themselves. Those extra possessions led to a crucial 22-7 advantage in points off turnovers, giving Utah the edge they needed to snap a four-game losing streak against AP No. 17-ranked teams.
The victory marked Utah’s first win over a No. 17-ranked opponent since their 2005 NCAA Tournament victory over Oklahoma. For Madsen, his record-breaking night was more than just personal success—it was a defining moment in Utah’s season.