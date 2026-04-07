Utah basketball loses another starter to the transfer portal

The transfer portal hadn't been officially opened for a full day by the time three starters from the 2025-26 Utah team announced their intentions of entering college basketball's free agency.

Seydou Traore, a 6-foot-7 wing who joined the Runnin' Utes last offseason, became the latest rotational player from Alex Jensen's first-year squad to enter the portal, joining the growing exodus of talent leaving Salt Lake City in search of greener pastures elsewhere.

Multiple reports Tuesday indicated Traore, who just wrapped up his third season of college hoops, will enter the portal following his brief stint with the Utes. The New York native who previously played for Manhattan and Iowa put up 9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 31 starts for Utah. Jensen and the staff often slotted him at the "3" spot, though he was also trusted to bring the ball up the floor and slide in at the "2" sometimes.

Traore's versatility was valuable on a Utah squad that wasn't very deep on the perimeter. There were times, though, when his shot didn't fall consistently, making it difficult for the Utes to rely on him as one of the team's top scoring options. Some nights he'd knock down over half of his attempts and finish with double-figures in the scoring column; other times, he'd go 3-of-11 or 1-of-5 from the field.

Nonetheless, Traore had the talent and skillset to play multiple positions and defend at a serviceable level in the Big 12. Not to mention, Utah would've had a stronger sense of continuity for the 2026-27 campaign had he decided to come back for his senior year. With Terrence Brown , Keanu Dawes and five other 2025-26 Utah players in the portal, though, it would appear the Utes have some retooling to do in the coming weeks and potentially months.

Either way, barring a return from Brown, Dawes or Traore, Utah will trot out an entirely different starting five for Jensen's second season at the helm. (Remember, the Utes were already set to lose a pair of starters to graduation in Don McHenry and James Okonkwo).

Utah won't have to rely completely on the portal to revamp its roster for the fall. The Utes are set to bring in six new players via the high school, junior college and international recruiting trails as part of their 2026 class, including a couple of 2024 standouts (Jaxon Johnson and David Katoa) returning from their respective mission trips.