Where Utah basketball's guard depth stands following Terrence Brown's career decision

The transfer portal hasn't officially opened yet and already, it looks like Utah's guard rotation is going to undergo some retooling in the offseason.

With Don McHenry graduating and Terrence Brown set to enter the portal/entertain the NBA draft process , the Runnin' Utes will have a different starting backcourt for Alex Jensen's second season as head coach.

Given those two combined to score nearly half of Utah's points this past season, it's likely that Jensen and general manager Wes Wilcox will be actively searching for potential replacements in the portal during the 15-day window for players to change schools (the portal officially opens April 7).

Before the Utes begin making roster renovations, here's a look at the guards eligible to return for 2026-27 (assuming Brown does indeed depart this offseason):

Seydou Traore (9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2 apg, 1.2 spg in 31 games, including 31 starts)

Jacob Patrick (7.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg in 10 games, including one start)

Lucas Langarita (2.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg in five games)

Obomate Abbey (2.5 ppg, 2.2 apg, 1.6 rpg in 31 games)

Jerry Huang (Played 19 total minutes)

Styles Clemmons (Four-star recruit in 2026 class according to ESPN)

(Four-star recruit in 2026 class according to ESPN) Simeon Suguturaga (Orem High School 2026 graduate)

David Katoa (Three-star recruit in 2024 class)

Analysis

On paper, Utah's eligible returners and 2026 class make up a nice guard rotation. There's even some favorable size at the position with Traore (6-foot-7), Patrick (6-foot-6), Langarita (6-foot-5), Katoa (6-foot-4) and Suguturaga (6-foot-4); plus, some 3-point shooting in Patrick (46.5% from 3), someone who can apply ball pressure in Abbey and versatility to play multiple spots on the floor in Traore.

What doesn't seem apparent, though, is a true point guard with high-major experience.

That's not to say the Utes don't already have capable ballhandlers in their ranks. Traore's proven to be a solid option in certain lineups after earning the coaching staff's trust as the 2025-26 season progressed. And though he's more known for what he can do defensively, Abbey is someone the Utes could play more at the point following his respectable freshman season, in which he led the team in assist-to-turnover ratio while coming off the bench.

It's possible that Langarita or the incoming freshmen carve out significant roles over the course of summer and fall practices as well. However, given how much responsibility falls on the point guard's shoulders in Jensen's offense, it's likely Utah spends considerable resources on a more-proven floor general to run the show next season.

As for the "2" guard spot: Traore would be a potential fit, depending on how the Utes' frontcourt takes shape over the coming weeks and months. The New York native spent a lot of last season at the "3" for Utah, though he did bring the ball up the floor on several occasions, too.

Patrick and Langarita could log minutes at the "2" given their height and skillsets, though there's a realistic chance Utah looks to fill the position via the portal as well.