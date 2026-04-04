Utah basketball loses frontcourt depth with latest transfer portal entry

Utah forward Josh Hayes plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from League Ready.

Hayes played in his second season of Division I hoops with the Runnin' Utes in 2025-26 following one season at the junior college level with Northwest Florida State. He spent his freshman year at Appalachian State.

The 6-foot-9 Hayes appeared in all 32 games, including 10 starts for Alex Jensen's squad, and averaged 2.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 block in 13.2 minutes per contest. He led the Utes with 31 blocks and shot 63.8% from the field, which led all players who played in all 32 games.

Hayes' role never solidified until mid-January, when another frontcourt player, Jahki Howard, stepped away from the program to attend to family matters. That paved the way for more playing time for Hayes, who, despite starting the first 10 games of the season, never logged more than 17 minutes in those starts.

Hayes played around 16 minutes per game in the first month of conference play, then saw his playing time dip again before putting in a season-high 23 minutes in Utah's road win over West Virginia. Hayes finished that game with a season-high seven rebounds as well.

Hayes became the fifth Utah player to announce their portal intentions ahead of the official 15-day window for players to change schools (April 7), joining Elijah "Choppa" Moore , Alvin Jackson III , Keanu Dawes and Howard.

What it means for Utah

Hayes' departure only furthers Utah's need for frontcourt depth for the 2026-27 season. Even though his role was somewhat sporadic, Hayes was an athletic and versatile forward the Utes will likely have to replace via the portal — much like Dawes, for that matter.

That being said, Utah can still bring back 6-foot-9 forward Babacar Faye, who missed all of last season due to injury, as well as Kendyl Sanders, a 6-foot-8 center who logged 20 minutes per game as a freshman. Fynn Schott, a 6-foot-10 forward by way of Austria, is also set to join the ranks as a 19-year-old freshman.

Utah will be bringing two more forwards with solid size in its recruiting class in 6-foot-8 Sandy, Utah, native Jaxon Johnson and JUCO standout Zati Loubaki (6-foot-9).

Needless to say, the Utes will have bodies in the frontcourt for next season. However, Sanders would be the only returner with high-major experience. It wouldn't be surprising to see Utah add more depth — at least to its the center position — by way of the portal over the coming weeks.