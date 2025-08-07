Utah basketball recruiting target reclassifies to 2026 class
The top-ranked high school recruit in the 2027 class is moving up a grade.
Baba Oladotun, a five-star prospect and considered by some as the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, has reclassified to join the 2026 class, according to reports Thursday from On3 and 247Sports.
Utah is among the schools to offer on Oladotun, though the 6-foot-8 forward hasn't lined up a visit with the Runnin' Utes ahead of his senior year at James Hubert Blake High School (Maryland).
First-year head coach Alex Jensen and his staff will need to make up some ground if they're to truly compete for Oladotun's pledge. As the top-rated 2026 recruit according to 247Sports, Oladotun holds over 50 Division I offers and has arranged official visits with Gonzaga and South Carolina, according to On3, with unofficial visits to USC and UCLA already completed. Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan are also included in the recruiting mix.
Given the perceived lack of star power featured in the 2026 class, Oladotun could find himself near the top of the class' rankings before long. His performances in the Nike EYBL Peach Jamevent last month affirmed his status as one of the best high schoolers in the nation, as he took home All-Underclass honors with 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Oladotun now checks in as the No. 13 recruit in the 2026 class, according to Rivals.
Jensen and his Utah coaching staff have yet to land a commitment beyond their 2025 recruiting class, which includes three-star forward Kendyl Sanders and 6-foot-5 guard Alvin Jackson III. Landing a player of Oladotun's caliber would be quite the foundational piece for Jensen and company to build the Utes' future around.