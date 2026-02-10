Utah basketball updates its availability report for Big 12 matchup vs. Houston

The Utah basketball team left a notable name off its availability report for Tuesday night's matchup against Houston.

Obomate Abbey, who missed Utah's 71-59 loss to Kansas on Saturday, appears to be good to go for the Runnin' Utes (9-14, 1-9 Big 12) ahead of their showdown with the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) at the Huntsman Center.

Alex Jensen and company have been able to look to the 6-foot-tall freshman for steady perimeter play throughout the season, as Abbey dishes out 2.5 assists per game — second-most on the team — and averages 2.5 points in 16.6 minutes off the bench.

After scoring only four bench points against the Jayhawks, the Runnin' Utes (9-14, 1-9 Big 12) will need all the help they can get if they're to make things interesting as they take on the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 Big 12). Abbey's absence for a second consecutive game would've left Utah with Terrence Brown and Don McHenry as its distributors against one of the nation's top defenses in Houston, which ranks No. 2 in the country in scoring defense (61.6 points per game) and No. 5 nationally in turnover rate (22.6% according to KenPom.com ).

While Abbey is on track to play, Babacar Faye, Jacob Patrick and Lucas Langarita have all been ruled out for Tuesday's 7 p.m MT tipoff (ESPN2).

Patrick, who last played Dec. 6 against Cal Baptist, was ruled out once again due to injury. The 6-foot-6 guard was Utah's best shooter early on in the season, as he knocked down 46.5% of his attempts from behind the arc while averaging 7.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10 games before missing the next 13 due to injury.

Faye hasn't suited up for the Runnin' Utes after being ruled out for the season due to a leg injury in September, while Langarita has appeared in one game since joining the program in December.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Sampson's main rotation will be fully intact for the Cougars' trip to Salt Lake City. Sophomore guard Kordelius Jefferson, who hasn't played since undergoing knee surgery in January, and freshman guard Bryce Jackson were the two players listed on Houston's availability report. Jackson, a former three-star recruit from Pearland, Texas, hasn't appeared in a game for Houston this season.

Here's a full look at the availability report for Tuesday's game.

Utah Availability Report

Out

F Babacar Faye

G Jacob Patrick

G Lucas Langarita

Houston Availability Report

Out

G Kordel Jefferson

G Bryce Jackson

