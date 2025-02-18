Utah battles for 74-69 victory over Kansas State
The Utah Runnin’ Utes capped off an impressive stretch by securing a hard-fought 74-69 victory over Kansas State, marking their second win in three days over teams from the Sunflower State. Fresh off a 74-67 upset of then-No. 17 Kansas, Utah carried that momentum into Monday night’s game at the Huntsman Center, overcoming fatigue to outlast the Wildcats.
Ezra Ausar delivered a standout performance, leading the Utes with 21 points, eight rebounds, and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. His dominance in the paint and clutch plays down the stretch were instrumental in Utah’s win. Lawson Lovering also made a significant impact, recording a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds while improving his free-throw shooting.
Utah’s rebounding dominance was a key factor, as the Utes once again controlled the glass. After outrebounding Kansas by 10 on Saturday, Utah repeated that feat in just the first half against Kansas State. The Utes then extended their lead by securing the first nine rebounds of the second half, ultimately finishing with a 51-28 advantage on the boards, including a 21-6 edge in offensive rebounds. That dominance translated to a 14-7 advantage in second-chance points, helping Utah maintain control despite struggling from beyond the arc.
While Utah made just 3-of-19 from three-point range, their free-throw shooting, typically a weakness, proved to be a strength. The Utes converted 23-of-30 from the line, with Lovering and Ausar coming through in critical moments. Despite Kansas State’s 11 made three-pointers, Utah’s defensive rebounding and clutch plays, including Gabe Madsen’s late three and Mike Sharvajamts’ fast-break dunk, sealed the victory.
Now 15-11 overall and 7-8 in Big 12 play, Utah will get a week of rest before facing UCF on Sunday.