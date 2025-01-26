Utah beats BYU 81-76 behind career-high from Gianna Kneepkens
The Utah Utes women’s basketball team edged out a thrilling 81-76 victory over in-state rival BYU at the Marriott Center, powered by Gianna Kneepkens' career-high 32 points. The junior guard set her new personal best just days after scoring 30 in a win against Kansas, continuing her dominant week and leading all scorers in another heated chapter of the BYU-Utah rivalry.
The first BYU women’s basketball contest televised live on a linear ESPN network, lived up to the hype. Although Utah entered as the heavy favorite, BYU came out strong, building a 10-point lead in the second quarter. However, the Utes responded with timely shooting from beyond the arc, including crucial contributions from Kneepkens and senior guard Kennady McQueen. By halftime, Utah had clawed back to take a narrow 37-35 lead.
In the second half, the Cougars, led by standout freshman Delaney Gibb, refused to back down. Gibb poured in 19 of her team-high 21 points in the second half, keeping BYU within striking distance. Despite her efforts, the Cougars could not regain the lead, as Utah’s dominance on the boards and second-chance opportunities proved decisive. The Utes outrebounded BYU 42-31 and outscored them 30-6 on second-chance points.
Maya Toure was pivotal for Utah, contributing 21 points, including a critical three-pointer in the fourth quarter that extended the Utes’ lead to 63-59. Utah’s ability to capitalize on offensive rebounds and maintain composure during BYU’s late-game surges sealed the victory. Kneepkens’ clutch free-throw shooting in the final minutes ensured the Utes stayed ahead.
The win improves Utah’s record to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in Big 12 play, keeping them competitive in the conference standings. BYU, meanwhile, fell to 10-9 overall and 1-7 in conference action, continuing their struggles in their inaugural Big 12 season.
The rivalry will resume on March 1 at the Huntsman Center, promising another exciting matchup. With both teams delivering competitive performances, the stage is set for a highly anticipated rematch.
Utah will have nearly a week off before hosting Arizona on Friday, Jan 31.