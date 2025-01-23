Utah beats Kansas 79-61 behind career-high 30 points from Gianna Kneepkens
Utah women’s basketball made a strong statement Wednesday night, dominating Kansas 79-61 at the Huntsman Center. After losing three of their last four games to ranked opponents, the Utes showcased their resilience with an all-around team performance.
The game featured standout performances from veterans Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson, who nearly achieved triple-doubles. Kneepkens led the way with a career-high 30 points, adding 10 rebounds and eight assists. Her performance marked her third career double-double and her second consecutive 20-plus-point game. Johnson also impressed, contributing 13 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting night. The pair’s efforts set the tone early, with Utah leading 21-5 after the first quarter, fueled by Kneepkens' 12 points in the opening period.
Utah’s offensive execution was exceptional, shooting 50.8% from the floor and recording 27 assists on 30 made field goals—an incredible 90% assist rate. This unselfish play was especially evident in the first half, where all 16 of the team’s field goals were assisted. Head coach Gavin Petersen praised the team’s focus and ball movement, highlighting how their preparation translated to success.
Mayè Tourè also contributed significantly with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Defensively, the Utes dominated the glass, securing a 35-25 rebounding advantage, including 12-2 in the first quarter. Their nine offensive rebounds led to a 10-2 edge in second-chance points.
While Kansas guard S’Mya Nichols scored 26 points, the Jayhawks couldn’t overcome Utah’s hot shooting and relentless ball movement. The Utes also drained 13 three-pointers, solidifying their dominance.
With the win, Utah improves to 14-5 (5-3 Big 12) and looks ahead to a rivalry game at BYU on Saturday. The Utes aim to build on this momentum and continue their strong play in Big 12 competition.