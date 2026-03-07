Utah forward's availability for regular season finale vs. Baylor in question

Time will tell whether Utah forward Josh Hayes is in uniform and available for Saturday's regular season finale against Baylor.

The 6-foot-9 junior's status is in question after he was listed as "questionable" in the team's initial availability report. Hayes, who's yet to miss a game this season, is one of the first players off the bench for Alex Jensen's squad.

Logging about 13 minutes per game, Hayes puts up 3 points, 2 rebounds and nearly a block per game for the Runnin' Utes (10-20, 2-15 Big 12). He's wrapping up his third season of college hoops after spending one season at Appalachian State (2023-24) and another at the junior college ranks with Northwest Florida State (2024-25).

While the Utes await further information to come out about Hayes, they know for certain that sharpshooting guard Jacob Patrick won't be in uniform once again due to injury. The 6-foot-6 junior who was shooting 46.5% from 3 at the start of the season hasn't played since Utah's home win over Cal Baptist on Dec. 6.

Babacar Faye has, as expected, been ruled out for Saturday's game as well. The fifth-year forward hasn't played this season due a leg injury he suffered in September.

The Bears, meanwhile, expect their main rotation to be intact for Saturday's tilt inside Foster Pavilion.

Utah Availability Report

Out

F Babacar Faye

G Jacob Patrick

Questionable

F Josh Hayes

Baylor Availability Report

Out

G JJ White

F Maikcol Perez

C Juslin Bodo Bodo

How to Watch Utah vs. Baylor

Date: Saturday, March 7

Saturday, March 7 Game Time: 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT

2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT Where: Foster Pavilion | Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion | Waco, Texas How to watch (TV): Peacock

Peacock Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 Live stats feed: www.statbroadcast.com

KenPom prediction: Baylor 84, Utah 73

Terrence Brown Chasing History

Utah's leading scorer is one basket away from doing something no in program history has ever achieved before.

A made field goal — or two free throws — during Saturday's regular season finale would put Brown at 600 points on the season, putting the 6-foot-3 guard in rare company as he closes out his first season with the Runnin' Utes.

Brown is also ever-so close to becoming the first Utes player since 1984 (when assists became a recognized NCAA stat) to finish a season with over 600 points and 100 assists, and is on the verge of being the 15th player in program history to reach the 600-point benchmark in a season.

Scoring 600 points in a season is no small achievement. But doing so as a high-major's lead floor general? An even tougher feat to pull off. As of Friday, seven players at the power conference level have 600 points on the season and lead their team in assists. Brown, currently leading Utah with 598 points and 112 assists through 30 games, would Duke's Cameron Boozer, Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr., Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard, Stanford's Ebuka Okorie, Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr., Wisconsin's Nick Boyd and Iowa's Bennett Stirtz on that short list of players to score 600 points and lead their team in assists this season.