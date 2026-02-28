Utah freshman guard's status for Arizona State game in question

Time will tell if Lucas Langarita suits up for tomorrow's matchup between Utah and Arizona State in Tempe.

The Spanish guard who joined the Runnin' Utes in December was listed as "questionable" in the team's availability report for Saturday's contest with the Sun Devils.

It would appear Langarita has progressed in a positive trajectory after sustaining an injury earlier in the season. The 6-foot-5 guard hasn't played since Utah's 84-89 loss to BYU on Jan. 10.

Langarita, who put up three points in his one and only appearance with the Utes, has missed the last 12 games with an undisclosed injury. It was thought when Utah signed him from his professional club in Spain that he'd provide guard depth and shooting for Alex Jensen's squad, though his ailment has prevented those hopes from coming to fruition.

Langarita's availability was expected to help Utah overcome Jacob Patrick's absence as well. Patrick, who last played Dec. 6 against Cal Baptist, was Utah's best shooter early on in the season and knocked down 46.5% of his attempts from behind the arc while averaging 7.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10 games before missing the next 18 games due to injury.

Patrick was ruled out in Friday's availability report, along with Babacar Faye. The fifth-year center hasn't suited up for the Utes after being ruled out for the season due to a leg injury in September, and it's unclear whether the he will receive a medical redshirt from the NCAA for the 2026-27 season.

As for Arizona State, Allen Mukeba's status for Saturday's contest is up in the air after the team listed the 6-foot-7 forward as questionable in its initial availability report. The Belgium native has yet to miss a game this season and logs about 17 minutes off the bench for Bobby Hurley's group, which has been dealt a tough hand regarding injuries throughout conference play.

Saturday's contest will be more of the same for Arizona State, as six Sun Devils have been ruled out in the initial availability report. A lack of bodies didn't seem to hinder Arizona State the last time it faced Utah, when the Sun Devils earned a 71-63 victory despite being down nine scholarship players for that Feb. 4 matchup in Salt Lake City.

Here's a look at the rest of the availability report for Saturday's game, set for 1:30 p.m. MT on TNT.

Utah Availability Report

Out

F Babacar Faye

G Jacob Patrick

Questionable

G Lucas Langarita

Arizona State Availability Report

Out

F Adante' Holiman

G Vijay Wallace

G Marcus Adams

F Kash Polk

G Quentin McCoy

C Dame Salane

Questionable