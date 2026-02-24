Big 12 provides availability report for Utah vs. Iowa State college basketball game

There weren't any surprises in the availability report the Big 12 released Monday for Tuesday's matchup between Utah and Iowa State at the Huntsman Center.

No starters or main rotational players for either the Runnin' Utes (10-17, 2-12 Big 12) or Cyclones (23-4, 10-4 Big 12) were mentioned in the initial availability report for Tuesday's 7 p.m. MT tipoff, indicating both sides would be as close to fully healthy as they could be at this point in the season.

A few names did make their way onto the availability report, though. As for Utah, it won't have Jacob Patrick, Lucas Langarita and Babacar Faye in uniform once again, as those three players were once again ruled out by the team in Monday's availability report.

Patrick, who last played Dec. 6 against Cal Baptist, was ruled out once again due to injury. The 6-foot-6 guard was Utah's best shooter early on in the season, as he knocked down 46.5% of his attempts from behind the arc while averaging 7.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10 games before missing the next 15 due to injury.

Langarita's one and only appearance with the Utes since joining the program in late December saw the 6-foot-5 Spanish guard put up three points and log 5 minutes in Utah's 89-84 loss to BYU on Jan. 10.

Faye hasn't suited up for the Utes after being ruled out for the season due to a leg injury in September. It's unclear whether the fifth-year forward will receive a medical redshirt from the NCAA for the 2026-27 season.

Iowa State made some routine assessments as well. The Cyclones tabbed Eastern Washington transfer Mason Williams, who underwent offseason surgery and was expected to miss the 2025-26 season as a result, as out for Tuesday's game. Xzavion Mitchell, who last played on Dec. 21, was doubtful for the Utah game.

Tipoff from the Huntsman Center has been set for 7 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.

Here's a complete look at the availability report for Tuesday's matchup.

Utah Availability Report

Out

F Babacar Faye

G Jacob Patrick

G Lucas Langarita

Iowa State Availability Report

Out