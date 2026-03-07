Utah guard Terrence Brown makes program history with major milestone

Terrence Brown has etched his name into the Utah men's basketball history books.

The 6-foot-3 junior became the first player in program history since 1984 to record 600 points and 100 assists in a single season on Saturday as the Runnin' Utes battled Baylor in their regular season finale from Waco.

Brown achieved the historic milestone with a layup seconds following the opening tip from Foster Pavilion. The Minneapolis native entered Saturday leading the Utes with 598 points and 112 assists through 30 games.

With that bucket, Brown also became the 15th player in Utah history to reach the 600-point benchmark in a single season, and the fifth since 1996-97. He's technically the only one to wear a Utes uniform and tally 600 points and 100 assists in a campaign, though it's worth noting that assists weren't an official NCAA stat until 1984.

Broadly speaking, scoring 600 points in a season is no easy achievement; doing so as the lead floor general for a high-major program adds to the level of difficulty. Entering Friday, seven players at the power conference level had 600 points on the season and led their team in assists. Brown became the eighth, joining Duke's Cameron Boozer, Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr., Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard, Stanford's Ebuka Okorie, Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr., Wisconsin's Nick Boyd and Iowa's Bennett Stirtz on that short list.

Brown has been the engine of Utah's offense throughout the season. Despite being at the top of every opposing team's scouting report, he entered Saturday's regular season finale pacing the Utes in several categories, including points, assists, steals, field goals made and free throws, and ranked as one of the Big 12's best scorers with 19.9 points per game.

Brown checked in at No. 4 in the conference in scoring while averaging 3.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals, and was shooting 45.3% from the field, 33% from 3 and 76.7% from the free-throw line going into Saturday.

Brown will enter the Big 12 tournament with another opportunity to cement his 2025-26 campaign as one of the best in Utah history, as he sits on the verge of averaging 20 points for an entire season. He'd be the third Utes player since 1996-97 to achieve that feat, which has been done previously by Keith Van Horn (22 ppg) and Andrew Bogut (20.4 ppg), if he holds a 20-point average during the conference tournament.

Brown resumes his chase for history on Tuesday during the first round of the Big 12 tournament. Utah, locked in as the No. 16 seed, will face the No. 9 seed, Cincinnati, at 1 p.m. MT from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.