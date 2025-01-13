Utah notches 83-62 victory over Oklahoma State, first in Big 12 play
The Runnin' Utes earned their first Big 12 conference win in dominant fashion, defeating Oklahoma State 83-62 at the Huntsman Center. The victory was powered by a stellar performance from Ezra Ausar, who led the team with 21 points, complemented by Keanu Dawes’ strong second-half showing. The duo combined for 37 points and 12 rebounds, providing a solid foundation for Utah's offense. Sophomore Jake Wahlin also had a career night, contributing 16 points, including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, along with four rebounds and three assists.
Utah's victory was characterized by aggressive play, efficient ball movement, and lockdown defense. The Utes capitalized on Oklahoma State’s offensive struggles, particularly in the paint, where the Cowboys missed multiple close-range opportunities and were met with seven Utah blocks. Utah's defensive tenacity limited Oklahoma State’s transition scoring opportunities, as the Utes committed just 11 turnovers, which translated to only nine points for the Cowboys.
The Utes’ inside dominance was evident, outscoring Oklahoma State 46-24 in the post. This interior success opened up perimeter opportunities, allowing Utah to sink six three-pointers. The team displayed exceptional passing, tallying 23 assists on 30 made field goals, showcasing their best team performance of the season in conference play.
Head coach Craig Smith praised his team's resilience after a tough start to Big 12 play. "It's a great win. I'm so happy for our guys," Smith said. "We stayed with it, and tonight it paid off." Ezra Ausar echoed his coach’s sentiment, noting that the team took a significant step forward while emphasizing the importance of building on this momentum.
Oklahoma State, led by Bryce Thompson’s 16 points, struggled throughout the game. Head coach Steve Lutz acknowledged Utah’s dominance, stating, “They out-competed us in every way imaginable.” Despite Utah’s six-minute scoring drought late in the game, Gabe Madsen reignited the offense with a personal 5-0 run, sealing the emphatic win.
With their first conference victory, Utah (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) looks to build consistency and carry this momentum forward in Big 12 competition. They face TCU on Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET/TV: ESPN+).