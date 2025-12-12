Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham to Step Down Following Las Vegas Bowl

𝗞𝘆𝗹𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗽 𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗮𝘀 𝗨𝘁𝗮𝗵 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵.



𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙨𝙩 head coach in Utah Football history will coach his last game for the Utes in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ii706lcGXW