Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham to Step Down Following Las Vegas Bowl
Utah Utes head football coach Kyle Whittingham is stepping down following the Las Vegas Bowl, retiring after 22 season leading the program.
"The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah," Whittingham said in a statement. "It's been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years and I'm very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here," he added in part.
Whittingham had been pondering retirement for a while, with the school naming defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley the head coach-in-waiting in July of 2024.
In 22 seasons with Utah, Whittingham is 177-88 with three conference championships, two in the Pac-12 and one in the Mountain West.
Utah will take on Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.