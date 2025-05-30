Utah Runnin' Utes join mix for 5-star recruit
Alex Jensen has yet to land a commitment beyond Utah's incoming 2025 recruiting class, though the first-year head coach of the Runnin' Utes and his staff have made progress with a couple of blue-chip prospects lately.
After joining the mix for the class of 2027's top-ranked recruit earlier this week, Utah extended a scholarship offer to 2026 graduate Abdou Toure on Friday.
Who is Abdou Toure?
Toure is a highly-touted recruit from West Haven, Connecticut, who stars at Notre Dame High School (Connecticut). The 6-foot-6 forward is ranked by 247Sports Composite as a five-star and the No. 24 prospect nationally in the class of 2026.
Toure's coming off earning Gatorade Connecticut Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors after he guided the Green Knights to a 24-2 record and a berth in Connecticut’s Division I state championship game. Along the way, he put up 25.1 points and 6 rebounds per game while shooting over 75% from the floor.
Toure, who's currently in Italy competing in the Adidas Eurocamp, holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. UConn's coaching staff watched him work out recently, according to the CT Insider, after the Huskies extended an offer in February. Florida State and Mississippi State made offers earlier this month, joining a mix that also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville and Oregon, among others.
Who else is Utah targeting?
A five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked player in the class of 2027, Baba Oladotun can certainly be considered a high-priority target for the Runnin' Utes. The James Hubert Blake High School (Maryland) product has received an offer from Utah and would be quite the foundational piece for Jensen and company to build the program's future around.
Utah has also offered on class of 2026 recruits Junior County (ranked No. 51 nationally on 247Sports Composite), Lattimore Ford (No. 139) and Jamyn Sondrup (No. 168), according to 247Sports.