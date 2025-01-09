Utah's Gavin Petersen provides injury update on Kennady McQueen
Utah guard Kennady McQueen's recent high-ankle sprain gave the Utes a scare, but the diagnosis has brought some relief as her season remains salvageable.
Utah head coach Gavin Petersen confirmed to the media on Tuesday that while McQueen will miss time, her injury is not as severe as initially feared. “It’s not broken, which is a good thing,” Petersen said, explaining that the medical team identified the injury as a high-ankle sprain. McQueen is expected to be sidelined for several games but is anticipated to return later in the season.
The injury occurred in the final minute of Utah’s 75-67 win over Iowa State. McQueen collided with Iowa State’s Aili Tanke during an inbounds pass, leading to an intentional foul. McQueen fell awkwardly, injuring her left leg, and was helped off the court without bearing weight.
This season, the redshirt senior has been a cornerstone of the team, averaging 11.2 points per game on an impressive 50.4% shooting from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc. However, her absence leaves a significant void in the lineup.
Matyson Wilke will step into the starting role with McQueen on the sideline. Wilke has proven herself reliable, averaging 9.7 points per game this season while shooting 49.4% from the field. Petersen expressed confidence in Wilke’s ability to fill the role, noting her prior experience stepping up during injuries last season. “She’s going to easily slide into that role, and we shouldn’t miss much of a beat,” Petersen said.
Despite the adjustment, Petersen acknowledged the challenge of losing McQueen’s experience and depth off the bench. He also highlighted the opportunity this creates for younger players to step up and gain valuable minutes. As Utah navigates McQueen’s absence, the team’s resilience and depth will be tested, offering a chance for growth as they prepare for her eventual return.
The No. 22 Utes battle No. 12 Kansas State on Wednesday night.