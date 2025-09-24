Utah football's Hunter Andrews ruled out for season with injury
Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Tuesday that redshirt freshman Hunter Andrews will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.
"It's a big loss for us," Whittingham said, per KSL's Josh Furlong. "He did a lot of things for us offensively. We'll really miss him, but somebody is going to have to step up and pick up the slack. We're working on that this week on who that guy's gonna be."
Andrews wore several hats for the Utes, serving in a sort of H-back role as a running back/tight end hybrid.
In the first four games of the season, Andrews recorded 12 carries for 108 yards on the ground, on top of hauling in eight receptions for 63 yards. A significant chunk of his total yardage came during Utah's win over Wyoming in Week 3, when he set career-highs in rushes (six), rushing yards (62), receptions (five) and receiving yards (44) while scoring his first collegiate touchdown in the 31-6 victory.
Andrews became the third Utah player to suffer a season-ending injury, joining defensive back Rabbit Evans and wide receiver Daidren Zipperer.
With the versatile 6-foot-3, 230-pound Andrews out of the lineup, the Utes will likely lean on Dallen Bentley and JJ Buchanan in the tight end room. Bentley, who recorded his first touchdown in a Utah uniform in Week 1, was one of the Utes' more reliable pass catchers to start the season. Through four games, he had 17 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns and was coming off a six-catch, 75-yard outing against Texas Tech heading into Week 5.
Buchanan played in a similar hybrid role as Andrews did early on, though the true freshman's productivity came solely through the Utes' passing attack. Buchanan had six receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown through the team's first four games.
Andrews was Utah's third leading rusher behind Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers. Those two running backs will continue to spearhead the team's rushing attack alongside dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier, though the Utes might look to involve Nate Johnson, Smith Snowden and/or Bryce Duke more with Andrews out of the equation.
Andrews, a former three-star recruit out of Magnolia High School (Texas), was originally moved to linebacker upon joining the Utes after playing running back in high school. He did see some time in the backfield, however, during the four games he played in his freshman season in 2024.
Andrews was ranked as the No. 49 athlete recruit in the 2024 class by 247Sports.