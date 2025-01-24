Utah's Keanu Dawes making a name for himself in Big 12
Keanu Dawes is rapidly making his presence felt in his first season with the Utah Utes basketball program. For Dawes, playing for the University of Utah is more than just a basketball opportunity—it’s a return to his roots. Born in Salt Lake City, Dawes grew up attending Utah basketball games with his grandparents, who were season ticket holders.
His early connection to the university’s basketball culture was a foundation that would later bring him back to Utah after his family relocated to Houston, Texas, when he was nine years old. Basketball success runs in his family, with his mother, Cassidy, excelling in volleyball and basketball at Utah State Eastern, and his uncle, Derek, playing for BYU from 2003 to 2006. It seemed only fitting for Dawes to come full circle and play in the Beehive State once more, joining head coach Craig Smith and the Utes after an impressive freshman season at Rice.
At Rice, Dawes was a standout player, earning unanimous selection to the AAC All-Freshman team. His decision to transfer to Utah has been a strong one, as he has quickly emerged as a reliable and impactful player for the Utes. At 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds, Dawes has added size and toughness to Utah’s frontcourt. He currently leads the team in rebounding, averaging over five boards per game, and has consistently demonstrated his ability to dominate the glass. In a return trip to Houston earlier this season, Dawes pulled down nine rebounds against the Cougars, marking the fifth time he has recorded nine or more rebounds in a game.
Dawes’ style of play stands out in today’s basketball landscape. While many big men are encouraged to stretch the floor and shoot from long range, Dawes thrives in the paint, embracing the physicality and dirty work of boxing out and scoring around the rim. His offensive efficiency has been on display, particularly in back-to-back wins against Oklahoma State and TCU, where he scored 16 points in each game and shot over 70% from the field. Currently averaging 8.1 points per game, Dawes has scored in double figures six times this season, cementing himself as a key piece of Utah’s rotation.
Transitioning from the AAC to the Big 12 has required adjustments, as the competition is more physical and intense. However, Dawes has shown the potential to not only adapt but thrive. With continued consistency, he could soon secure a starting role and become a dominant force in the Big 12 for years to come.