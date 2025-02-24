Utah's postseason hopes fading after 76-72 loss to UCF in Orlando
The Utah men’s basketball team put up a valiant effort against UCF but fell just short in a heartbreaking 76-72 loss on Sunday evening at Addition Financial Field. Despite a strong start and multiple lead changes throughout the game, costly turnovers and defensive lapses ultimately doomed the Runnin’ Utes in their Big 12 matchup.
Utah stormed out of the gates with a dominant 12-0 run, capitalizing on early buckets from Ezra Ausar and Mike Sharavjamts. However, their momentum quickly stalled as they endured a near eight-minute scoring drought, allowing UCF to claw back into the contest. By halftime, Utah found itself trailing 30-29, largely due to its 12 first-half turnovers and struggles on the boards, giving up seven offensive rebounds.
The second half turned into a back-and-forth battle, with five lead changes in the first ten minutes. Utah managed to build a 43-38 advantage, but UCF responded with a surge, eventually taking control with a 16-6 run that put them ahead by as much as 11 points.
Gabe Madsen did his best to keep Utah in the game, knocking down five three-pointers, including a clutch shot that tied the game at 72-72 with just 11 seconds remaining. However, UCF’s Keyshawn Hall delivered the game-winning basket with three seconds left, and a costly Utah turnover on the ensuing inbounds sealed the Knights’ victory.
Madsen led all scorers with 23 points, while Ausar recorded his second consecutive 20-point game, adding six rebounds. Sharavjamts contributed 15 points and six assists in one of his best Big 12 performances. Despite their strong individual efforts, Utah’s 19 turnovers proved too costly.
The Runnin’ Utes will now turn their focus to a showdown with No. 18 Arizona on February 26, looking to bounce back against a familiar opponent in their final road game of the regular season.