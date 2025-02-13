Utah slides past Colorado 77-60 for sixth straight win
The Utah Utes women's basketball team continued its impressive run with a dominant 77-60 victory over Colorado at home on Wednesday night. The win marked the sixth straight for head coach Gavin Petersen’s squad, as they moved to 19-5 overall and 10-3 in Big 12 play with just five games remaining in the regular season.
Utah wasted little time asserting control, trailing for less than a minute in the contest before taking over. The Utes built a 45-34 halftime lead, using efficient shooting and balanced scoring to keep Colorado at bay. Gianna Kneepkens led the way with 16 points, while Maye Toure added 15, showcasing the team's depth. In total, nine different Utah players found the scoring column in an all-around strong performance.
Offensively, the Utes were sharp, connecting on 29-of-55 (52.7%) from the field, including 8-of-24 (33.3%) from three-point range. Their ability to attack inside was key, as they scored 36 points in the paint and led by as many as 23 in the second half. Utah's defense also played a significant role in the win, limiting Colorado’s opportunities while controlling the pace of play.
Colorado had three players finish in double figures, with Tabitha Betson leading the Buffaloes with 15 points and eight rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double. The Buffs shot a respectable 22-of-50 (44%) from the field and were efficient from deep, hitting 8-of-16 from beyond the arc, but they struggled to keep up with Utah’s relentless offensive attack.
With momentum on their side, the Utes now turn their attention to a road matchup against Arizona State on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN+). As they continue their push toward postseason play, Utah remains one of the top contenders in the Big 12, proving once again why they are a force to be reckoned with.