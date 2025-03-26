Utah Utes 2025-26 roster tracker: Returners, newcomers and departures
The Utah Runnin’ Utes have at least one more game remaining this season, against Butler in the opening round of the College Basketball Crown on Monday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
It’s expected that there will be big changes to the roster once former Utes star Alex Jensen takes over as head coach when the season ends for the Dallas Mavericks, where he’s an assistant under Jason Kidd. Utah fired Craig Smith in late February and made Josh Eilert the interim head coach. The Utes are 16-16 going into the College Basketball Crown after losing three straight and five of six.
While finishing his commitment to the Mavs, Jensen is also spending time assembling his staff and no doubt evaluating the current roster and identifying what changes need to be made as he looks to re-establish the Utes as a consistent NCAA Tournament team. He has already hired assistant coach Raphael Chillious, who has built a reputation as a top developmental coach and recruiter.
Several players have already entered the NCAA transfer portal, the latest being point guard Miro Little, who came to the Utes last offseason from Baylor via the portal. Once the season ends, it’s expected that there will be even more movement.
In the portal
According to 247 Sports, these are the Utes who have entered the portal, with their class status as of the current season.
F, Ayomide Bamisile, redshirt freshman
PG, Miro Little, sophomore
C, Lawson Lovering, senior
G, Brandon Haddock, graduate transfer
G, Hunter Erickson, senior
F, Jake Wahlin, sophomore
G, Jayden Teat, sophomore, did not play in 2024-25
Players with eligibility remaining
These players have eligibility remaining. Their future plans are unclear.
F, Ezra Ausar, junior
C, Joul Karram, freshman
G, Brady Smith, sophomore
F, Keanu Dawes, sophomore
G, Jerry Huang, redshirt freshman
F, Zach Keller, junior
F, Ibi Traore, freshman
G, Mike Sharavjamts, junior
Eligibility expires
These players are in their fifth year of eligibility.
F, Caleb Lohner
G, Gabe Madsen
G, Mason Madsen
Committed for 2025-26
G, Alvin Jackson III, Salt Lake Community College