The Utah men's basketball program begins the final week of the regular season with a road game against Arizona State.

Saturday's tipoff from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe between the Runnin' Utes (10-18, 2-13 Big 12) and Sun Devils (14-14, 5-10 Big 12) is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on TNT.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup, including a game preview, how to watch and the latest betting lines.

Game Preview

Utah and Arizona State enter Saturday's matchup in the desert going in opposite directions; the Utes have lost eight of their last nine games and sit tied for last in the Big 12 standings, while the Sun Devils have split their past six contests after starting 2-7 in league play.

One the three wins Bobby Hurley's group collected in the last three weeks came at Utah's expense. Fueled by a fast start, Arizona State was able to overcome a 23-point outburst from Don McHenry and leave the Huntsman Center with a 71-63 win on Feb. 4.

It was another day at the office for 7-foot-1 freshman Massamba Diop, who led Arizona State in the scoring department against the Utes with 15 points, in addition to recording three blocks and four offensive rebounds. The Senegal native has been a bright spot for the Sun Devils in his first collegiate season, averaging 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game.

For Utah, limiting Diop's effectiveness in the paint starts with physicality. Size isn't something the Utes' frontcourt is in a surplus of, though the willingness and effort from the guards and forwards on the glass has certainly been there as of late. Utah has won the rebounding battle in each of its last four games, and looks to continue that streak against the team with the worst rebounding margin on average in the Big 12.

If the Utes are to continue having their way on the boards, Keanu Dawes will most likely be the reason why. The 6-foot-7 forward leads the team and is No. 4 in the Big 12 with 9.3 rebounds per contest. He's also been more aggressive in looking for his shot on the offensive end, putting together double-digit outings in all but one game since his seven-point outing against Arizona State.

Even so, the Utes offense continues to run through junior guard Terrence Brown, whose 20.1 point-per-game average ranks No. 4 in the conference and paces his team. The Minneapolis native recently shook off a shooting lull with 21- and 18-point outings against UCF and Iowa State, respectively, while going a combined 15-of-25 (60%) from the field. It was his first time knocking down 50% or more of his field goal attempts in back-to-game games since Jan. 17-20.

Brown was held to a season-low six points and went 2-of-16 from the field the last time Utah and Arizona State crossed paths. Needless to say, he'll strive for a much more efficient and productive outing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the point guard lining up across from Brown will be the focal point of Utah's defensive game plan. Slowing down Moe Odum has been easier said than done lately, given the Arizona State floor general has three 20-point games and is shooting 43.6% from 3-point range since his run-in with the Utes earlier this month. And he's still near the top of the league in assists with 5.9 per game.

Odum also leads the Sun Devils with 1.4 steals, giving Utah even more reason to value its possessions. The Utes are coming off a season-high 17 turnovers in their loss to Iowa State.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28

Saturday, Feb. 28 Game Time: 12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. MT

12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. MT Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona How to watch (TV): TNT

TNT Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Arizona State 81, Utah 74

Odds, Spread and Total for Utah vs. Arizona State

Spread:

Utah: +6.5 (-110)

Arizona State: -6.5 (-110)

Percentage of bets on spread: 63% favoring Arizona State

Moneyline:

Utah: +250

Arizona State: -315

Total: 149.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

