Utah Utes vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Men's Basketball: How to Watch, Tip-Off, and TV
The Utah Utes (12-8, 4-5 Big 12) head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-10, 2-7 Big 12) at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET as Utah aims to complete an in-season sweep of the Cowboys following their home victory earlier in the season.
Saturday, February 1
Utah vs. Oklahoma State
Tip-Off: 3 p.m. ET
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Utah’s Road Challenge
The Utes enter the game with momentum, having won four of their last six matchups. During this stretch, forward Ezra Ausar has emerged as a key player, averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting an impressive 59.3% from the floor. Gabe Madsen has also provided consistent scoring, averaging 10.8 points per game and leading the team with 19 assists in that span.
Despite their recent success, Utah has faced one of the toughest schedules in the country, ranked as the 23rd-most difficult nationally and fourth-hardest in the Big 12. A victory on Saturday would bring the Utes back to .500 in conference play, a significant milestone as they continue their transition into the Big 12.
Oklahoma State’s Home Advantage
The Cowboys, despite their struggles in Big 12 play, have been solid at home, boasting a 7-2 record in Stillwater. However, they are coming off a lopsided 85-57 loss to Kansas State, where Marchelus Avery led the team with 22 points. Avery and Bryce Thompson, who has averaged 12.6 points over the last 10 games, will be key for Oklahoma State as they try to snap their recent slump.
Defensively, Oklahoma State has struggled, allowing 74.9 points per game. The Cowboys will need to tighten up on that end to slow down Utah’s offense, which is averaging 76.5 points per game and shooting 46.2% from the field.
Historical Significance
Saturday marks Utah’s first trip to Stillwater since December 18, 1953, making this matchup a rare occasion in program history. The Utes are also looking for their first in-season sweep of a Big 12 opponent, a milestone that would be significant in their debut conference campaign. They beat OSU 83-62 in Salt Lake City last month.
With both teams looking to improve their standing, this matchup presents a crucial test for the Utes as they push toward postseason contention.