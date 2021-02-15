Utah WBB Goes Cold In Second Half; Loses Third Straight Game

Trailing by two entering the fourth quarter, Utah went ice cold over the final eight minutes by scoring just seven points on 3-of-13 shooting. It wasn't enough as the Utes fell 66-49 to USC on Sunday, their third consecutive loss

After a rough stretch where Utah played back-to-back games against top-10 opponents, the Utes were finally given some daylight when they hosted USC on Sunday afternoon.

And for three-quarters of the game, it appeared as if Utah was game for the competition. But then came the fourth quarter against the Trojans and it appeared the physicality of the previous games finally took its tool.

Outscored by 15 points in the final 10 minutes, Utah fall 66-49 to USC, making it the Utes' third consecutive loss

With starting point guard Dru Gylten still out of the lineup for undisclosed reasons, forward Niyah Becker took her spot in the starting lineup and did not disappoint.

Becker finished with a team-high 13 points, adding four rebounds, four assists and one steal in what can be deemed her best game of the season.

Brynna Maxwell added 12 points on just seven shots, going 2-of-5 from beyond the arc while chipping in four rebounds and one assist. Kemery Martin rebounded from a tough game against UCLA on Friday to finish with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Utah came out aggressive on the offensive end to begin the game, going 3-for-7 from beyond the arc and attacking the rim consistently. This led to 10 free throw attempts in the opening 10 minutes, eight of which were knocked down.

Both teams hit a sort of slog in the second quarter with neither team able to create separation, giving way to a 33-29 lead for the Utes at the half.

The second half was where Utah looked like a beaten team coming off back-to-back losses against two squads who will be vying for the national title.

The Utes shot just 6-for-28 from the field and 1-for-12 from the three-point territory, only getting to the free throw line four times. They were outscored 37-16 over the final 20 minutes, including a 22-7 disadvantage in the fourth quarter.

Utah now takes its act on the road for its final road-series of the season when it plays Washington (Friday) and Washington State (Sunday). The Utes tipoff with the Huskies at 8 p.m.

