Illinois vs. USC Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The Illinois Fighting Illini are sitting firmly in second place in the Big Ten, 2.5 games behind the Michigan Wolverines.

They have a chance to further pad their record tonight when they hit the road to take on the USC Trojans. The Trojans are firmly in the middle of the pack, currently holding a 7-7 record in conference play.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's Big Ten showdown.

Illinois vs. USC Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Illinois -9.5 (-105)

USC +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Illinois -520

USC +385

Total

OVER 150.5 (-110)

UNDER 150.5 (-110)

Illinois vs. USC How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 18

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Galen Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Illinois Record: 21-5 (12-3 in Big Ten)

USC Record: 18-7 (7-7 in Big Ten)

Illinois vs. USC Betting Trends

Illinois is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games

Illinois is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games as a favorite

USC is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-1 in USC's last five games

USC is 6-0 ATS in its last six games as the underdog

Illinois vs. USC Key Player to Watch

Keaton Wagler, G - Illinois Fighting Illini

Not only is Keaton Wagler leading Illinois in scoring, averaging 18.5 points per game, but he's also leading the team in assists, averaging 4.3, while also adding an average of 5.0 rebounds. The most impressive part of Wagler's game has been his three-point shooting. He's hitting his threes at a rate of 43.2%, one of the best marks in the nation. He'll have a significant impact on tonight's outcome.

Illinois vs. USC Prediction and Pick

Any time you place a bet on a game involving the Fighting Illini, looking at how their opponent defends the perimeter is key. Illinois ranks eighth in the country in three-point shot rate, with 51.1% of its field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately for Illinois, USC has one of the best perimeter defenses in the country, ranking 13th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 29.6% from beyond the arc.

USC is better than its record indicates, and the fact that this is a road game for Illinois should cause some concern for anyone betting on them. The Fighting Illini's eFG% drops 5% when playing on the road.

There's enough there for me to back USC as a home underdog in this spot.

Pick: USC +9.5 (-115)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!