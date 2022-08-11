Watch: Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards unveil classic throwback uniforms for 2022-23 season

On Thursday the Washington Wizards unveiled their new classic uniforms for the 2022-23 season, paying homage to their original color way from 1997-98 season when they transitioned from the Washington Bullets to the Wizard mascot.

Rewinding the clock back to the late 90's, the team will celebrate 25 years of being known as the Wizards by wearing their iconic white, blue and bronze color scheme that lasted until 2011. On select game nights throughout the season, the in-arena fan experience will be taken over by 25th anniversary-themed programming.

“To honor their history, the team will celebrate the foundational years of the Wizards’ brand and connect fans to the most significant players, moments, and themes of the last 25 years. Fans will get to learn more about the team’s last 25 years through video features, articles, and podcasts, all of which can be found on the Wizards website and social channels," the team said in a statement.

While not quite the center point of the unveiling, former Runnin' Ute Kyle Kuzma participated in the Wizards classic edition jersey reveal.

Before his time in the NBA, the talented forward played 96 games for the University of Utah from 2014 to 2017. He averaged 10.1 points per game during his college career and was then selected 27th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft.

This marks the second new uniform for the franchise this season as they debuted their "Bloom" city edition jerseys back in the spring. Arguably one of the most unique uniforms the franchise has ever produced, those jerseys honor the famous cherry blossoms of Washington, DC with a pink “cherry blossom” design.

With several new looks for the upcoming season, the Wizards will kick-off their 2022 preseason with two games against the Warriors in Japan on September 30.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes