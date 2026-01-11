What Alex Jensen said after Utah fell short to BYU in rivalry basketball game

Utah came up just short in its attempt to upset a top-10 team on Saturday, falling to BYU in an 89-84 final from the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

It marked the third straight loss for Alex Jensen and the Runnin' Utes (8-8, 0-3 Big 12), though the No. 9 Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) had to scratch and claw their way to a 12th consecutive victory.

BYU led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but a 12-4 scoring run from Utah made it a 5-point game with just over 8 minutes left in regulation, setting up a thrilling finish between in-state rivals.

The Cougars, who started the second half 11-of-17 from the field, went ice cold down the stretch, going 5-of-14 on field goal attempts over the final 9 minutes and change and allowing the Runnin' Utes a chance to climb back into the fight. But Utah couldn't contain BYU on the offensive glass, especially when it came to boxing out Richie Saunders.

The 6-foot-5 wing snagged four of his team-high six offensive rebounds in the final 6 minutes of regulation, giving the Cougars extra scoring opportunities as they clung to their single-digit lead. Despite not shooting the ball well from the field, BYU managed to stay in front with five makes at the free-throw line, including a pair from Saunders to ice the game with 8 seconds remaining.

Terrence Brown had a chance to tie the game in the final 10 seconds but fell down on the baseline with possession of the ball. Brown led the Runnin' Utes with 25 points, while Saunders paced the Cougars with 24.

Here's what Utah head coach Alex Jensen had to say after the game.

On why the Runnin' Utes fell short

"There was a lot of little things. I think a lot of game plan things, little details that, I don't know if we just forgot or didn't pay attention to. And then down the stretch, we've talked about it for a while, because we're going to give up size to other teams; but it's hard to get a stop and then give up the offensive rebounds. It's a hard thing to come back from, especially in the last few minutes."

On Terrence Brown's impact

"Terence loves to play, and I give him a lot of credit because he's really trying to improve other things, and he continues to get better. But he, like the rest of us, I think there's a long way to go. So, I think the focal point for Terrence and the rest of us, I think has to start on the defensive end, and that'll help. I think it will ironically help out the offense as well."

On how Utah chipped away at its double-digit deficit

"I called the timeout and [told them] the same thing I've told them a lot: we've got to play with the pass, we got to get stops to remind them of the game plan that we were a little hesitant on. And give them credit; same thing with Arizona, we fought back. We didn't give up, which is the message that they've taken well all year long. But moral victories are kind of getting old."

On playing in front of a packed crowd

"It's fun man. That's the way that place has been for decades. I played here, and there's nothing like it. I don't think there's a better place. We tell recruits and people all the time: they built a 15,000 seat arena in the 70s for a reason."

"It's hard because we play Arizona and it's half full, and that I kind of have a hard time comprehending that. But again that's why myself and the rest of the staff and the players are here. Because we're not building something from nothing, like it's there. Winning helps that."

On improving on the defensive end

"I think a little bit. For a while it was rebounding. We did a really good job, but that's, I think, going to be a battle with our group going forward, because that has to be the priority. And it's a hard thing for young kids, but it's hard to give up 89 points and win, right?"

